Rennes routs Nantes 3-0 to stay on track for European place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Rennes coasted past Nantes 3-0 and stayed on track for a European place by moving up to seventh place in the French league on Saturday.

The top six qualify for European competitions next season.

Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo opened the scoring in the 67th minute on a cross from right back Guéla Doué.

After Kalimuendo was fouled, attacking midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud made it 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 76th.

Forward Amine Gouiri wrapped it up in stoppage time after swapping passes with Désiré Doué, Guéla's younger brother.

Nantes remained in 14th place and just above the relegation zone.

Later Saturday, Lens hosted rock-bottom Clermont.

League leader Paris Saint-Germain can take a step closer to a record-extending 12th league title by beating Lyon on Sunday.

