Rennes : The Désiré Doué Interview

First shirt, first idol, most impressive opponent, best atmosphere... Stade Rennais youngster Désiré Doué, who has played 31 games this season, was interviewed.

Do you remember your first jersey?

It was an unflocked French team shirt that I got for Christmas. I think I was only three.

Who was your childhood idol?

I grew up with two idols: Neymar and Lionel Messi. I drew a lot of inspiration from them. They were two players who were at the top of their game when I was a teenager. They made me dream!

What was your first match at the stadium?

It was a Stade Rennais match, of course. I must have been 7-8 years old, but I don't remember who the opposition was. It was just great to be able to go to the stadium.

Who's the most impressive player you've played against?

Kylian Mbappé! Without a doubt! With his speed, technical ability and finishing, he's a really, really great player.

What's your favourite move on the pitch?

I think you know, I like to dribble. I'd have to say it's the step-over! It's effective and elegant at the same time. You can really destabilise an opponent, so it's a move I like a lot. I wouldn't say I've got both feet, but I'm comfortable with both and that helps me to do this type of move.

WATCH: Best of Désiré Doué in the 2023-2024 season

What's the best atmosphere you've ever experienced?

It was when we played AC Milan in the Europa League this season. The atmosphere was crazy and I'd never experienced anything like it before.

What do you think is the most difficult thing you've ever done?

My brother did it and, frankly, he was very bold: it was the rainbow flick! It's a very, very complicated move because it's so easy to miss. It's one of the most difficult dribbles to pull off in a match. My brother really managed it! But he's got great moves, he's technical, he's technical!

Who's the craziest person in the Stade Rennais dressing room?

Gauthier Gallon! He sets the mood, he talks a lot, he's always full of energy and he's always smiling too. It's great to have him with us.

Who is the most underrated player in Ligue 1 Uber Eats?

I don't know if there are any really underrated players, but there's one I've been watching a lot this season: Thijs Dallinga. He's a very, very good number 9. Frankly, he's impressed me a lot this season!

What job would you have done if you hadn't been a footballer?

Oh, frankly, it's hard! I think I would have stayed in sport, I would have liked to be a basketball player. I'm small, so I would have been a point guard, but I really like basketball.

Who's your favourite team-mate?

Guéla (Doué), he's my brother! I'm lucky enough to be able to play with him and it's just great.

What's your best memory of the season?

Our victory over AC Milan at Roazhon Park. It was a crazy match, with a great atmosphere and the fans on fire. There was a whiff of the European Cup about us - that was something!

