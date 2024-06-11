Rennes Chief Expresses Desire to Retain €60M-Rated Man Utd, PSG Transfer Target

Désiré Doué, from Stade Rennais, is reportedly on the radar of several top European clubs. Despite having a contract with the French side until 2026, the 18-year-old is ready for a new challenge, and this summer appears to be the time to make a switch.

Doué has impressed with 43 appearances across all competitions this past 2023-24 season, notching four goals and six assists.

In recent weeks, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Manchester United have started talks about the young player, whose transfer value is estimated at €20 million by Transfermarkt. Moreover, PSG and Borussia Dortmund are among the interested clubs in the teenager.

With a number of suitors, Rennes president Olivier Cloarec spoke to Ouest-France and noted his desire to keep the player but left the door open for a departure.

“Obviously, we’d like to keep him, but we know he’s been followed for a long time by the biggest European clubs, and that won’t change this summer,” Cloarec said (h/t Le10Sport). “I’m not talking about numbers; we’ll see based on the offers and the market.”

L’ÉQUIPE recently reported that Doué is expected to leave this summer, with Rennes valuing him at €60 million. It will be interesting to see if one of these interested clubs puts in the money to secure the player.