Renick Dorilas says his relationship with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano was influential

A relationship with head coach Greg Schiano helped Renick Dorilas commit to Rutgers football. One of New Jersey’s top players, Dorilas gave his verbal to Rutgers over the weekend.

Dorilas is a three-star defensive back who transferred to play his senior season at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey). He is now the fourth player to commit to Rutgers football in the 2025 class and the third from New Jersey.

Rivals ranks Dorilas as a top-10 recruit in New Jersey with an offer list that included Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee and West Virginia among others.

With Schiano, the relationship that Dorilas has forged was something that factored into his commitment.

“Coach Schiano is a really good guy,” Dorilas told Rutgers Wire this week. “Every time me and coach Schiano talk, it is always a good conversation and it is always something new to learn from him. “But what stood out the most is what he preaches actually happens and I feel like I can trust him to make me the best defensive back possible.”

When he arrives at Rutgers, Dorilas already knows where he will line up.

“They want me to play corner,” Dorilas said. “Real hands on, be able to use my length and go get the ball.”

An elite level athlete, Dorilas has good speed and agility to partner with his coverage ability. His natural instincts are seen in his ability to break up plays.

His length led to the nickname ‘Stretch.” The name came from when he was just starting to play football.

“One of my first ever coaches gave me the name,” Dorilas said. “I used to be taller than everyone on my team.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire