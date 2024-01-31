Renick Dorilas announces his top five with Rutgers football making the cut

Rutgers made the cut for Renick Dorilas, one of the top players in New Jersey in the 2025 class. Dorilas has been a frequent visitor at Rutgers, having made multiple visits for football games this past fall.

The three-star defensive back from Union High School (Union, New Jersey) is fresh off a weekend visit to Rutgers,. He cut down his list on Monday to a top five included Rutgers, Tennessee, Penn State, Syracuse and West Virginia.

He also has been offered by programs like Boston College, Duke, Minnesota and Temple among others. Projected as a cornerback at the Power Five level, Dorilas is listed as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds.

Dorilas is the No. 8 player in the state according to Rivals where he is also ranked the No. 22 athlete in the nation.

Last season, Dorilas had 40 tackles (including two tackles for a loss). He has two interceptions and four passes defended for Union.

He is a combative and tenacious defensive back who is aggressive to the ball and is a solid tackler.

Last season, Rutgers football finished a 7-6 season with a win over Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire