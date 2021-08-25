Renfroe homers twice, Red Sox hold on to beat Twins 11-9

  Boston Red Sox's Hansel Robles reacts to the line out by Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave as the Red Sox defeated the Twins during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Hansel Robles reacts to the line out by Minnesota Twins' Jake Cave as the Red Sox defeated the Twins during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Boston Red Sox outfielders, from left, Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins during a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox outfielders, from left, Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez and Hunter Renfroe celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Twins during a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Christian Vazquez (7) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez celebrates his two-run home run that also drove in Christian Vazquez (7) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco runs on his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco runs on his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck, center, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora, second from left, as he is taken out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Tanner Houck, center, hands the ball to manager Alex Cora, second from left, as he is taken out during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) celebrates his two-run home run with Luis Arraez (2) that also drove in Brent Rooker (50) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) celebrates his two-run home run with Luis Arraez (2) that also drove in Brent Rooker (50) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe runs on his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe runs on his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
  Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo can not make the catch on the double by Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo can not make the catch on the double by Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
JIMMY GOLEN
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s six-run lead was disappearing quickly.

The Twins scored one in the sixth and four in the seventh to turn a 9-3 deficit into a one-run game. Even the added cushion from Kiké Hernandez’s eighth-inning, two-run homer didn’t seem very safe after closer — for now — Matt Barnes gave up a leadoff home run in the ninth and then walked the next two batters.

“It’s a bad time to start sucking,” said Barnes, who endangered a three-run lead in Tuesday night's 11-9 victory over Minnesota after blowing a two-run lead a night earlier. “But it’s about winning ballgames. Even with my struggles the last couple of nights, we won both ballgames.”

Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second during a five-run fifth inning that gave Boston a six-run advantage, and the Red Sox held onto the lead and their wild-card chances with their third win in four games.

Alex Verdugo had three hits, and Renfroe drove in five runs with his 14th career multi-homer game to stake the Red Sox to a 9-3 lead. Jorge Polanco homered to help Minnesota get within one run before Hernández made it 11-8 in the eighth and Boston turned the game over to its All-Star closer.

One game after Barnes coughed up a 3-1 lead in a game Boston came back to win in 11 innings, he gave up Josh Donaldson's solo homer and left with runners on first and second without retiring a batter.

“We're concerned,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We have to make adjustments.”

Ex-Twin Hansel Robles struck out Nick Gordon on a 3-2 fastball, then fanned Miguel Sanó before retiring Jake Cave on a soft liner to second for his 11th save — his first for the Red Sox.

“It’s a big league win. We’ll work tomorrow. We’ll try to get better,” Cora said. “But nobody is going to take the joy out of a big league win from us.”

Renfroe hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to turn a 3-1 deficit into a one-run lead and a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 9-3.

Mitch Garver doubled and scored in the sixth before Polanco homered to chase Martín Pérez in the seventh. With runners on second and third, Hirokazu Sawamura struck Garver out and appeared to do the same with Gordon before substitute home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi called the celebrating pitcher back to the mound because the ball was tipped.

Gordon bounced the next pitch up the middle to make it 9-8. Sanó was out on a weak grounder back to the pitcher to end the inning.

Griffin Jax (3-2) allowed nine runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings, spoiling a streak in which he had picked up two straight quality starts — the first two of his career.

Travis Shaw, who won Monday’s game against Texas with a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning, hit a solo homer in the third. In the fifth, Rafael Devers doubled in one run, Verdugo hit a two-run double and Renfroe hit one onto Lansdowne Street behind the Green Monster to make it 9-3.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck got pulled with two outs and a man on second with Boston leading 4-3 in the fifth inning. Josh Taylor (1-0) relieved him and threw one pitch to retire Luis Arraez on a groundout.

OUT AT HOME

Home plate umpire Tom Hallion took a foul ball off the top of his mask during Xander Bogaerts’ at-bat in the first inning. After a lengthy visit from the Red Sox trainer, he remained in the game. But After Bogaerts made an out, Hallion left the game.

He was replaced behind the plate by Cuzzi, who had been at second base, and the umpires worked the rest of the game as a threesome.

TOO SLOW

Donaldson had a rare 400-foot single off the center field garage door in the third inning.

The Rangers third baseman, who was in the lineup at designated hitter while nursing a sore hamstring, lined a 3-1 pitch to straightaway center. It banged off the metal door the team uses to drive equipment onto the field before Verdugo picked it up and threw it to second in plenty of time to get Donaldson.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Kenta Maeda will seek a second opinion on what the team is calling “right forearm tightness.” Manager Rocco Baldelli said there are scenarios in which Maeda will have season-ending surgery, but that it wasn’t certain. Also, OF Byron Buxton was scheduled to play back-to-back rehab games for Triple-A St. Paul Tuesday and Wednesday.

Red Sox: RHP Ran Brasier pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Portland. INF Danny Santana was also on a rehab assignment with the SeaDogs.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Pivetta (9-6, 4.43 ERA) will face Minnesota RHP Bailey Ober (1-2, 4.38) on Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

