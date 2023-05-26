Renfro no longer on Arkansas football roster

Unless you’ve been living under a rock or refuse to look at social media, you’ve undoubtedly become aware that some posts went viral late Wednesday evening regarding now former Arkansas quarterback Kade Renfro.

On Thursday, the Arkansas football program removed him from its 2023 roster.

Renfro, who originally played at Ole Miss, was signed prior to the 2021 season and hasn’t played in either of the last two football campaigns because of knee problems.

The university said it became aware of unspecified allegations against an unidentified player. It’s unclear when the allleged wrongdoing came to university awareness.

It will be a very interesting next month or so, that’s safe to say.

