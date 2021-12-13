'Renewed optimism' that Kyrie Irving will play for Nets this season: report

Kyrie Irving points Game 2 vs Milwaukee

Nets All-Star PG Kyrie Irving, who has refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, has not played this season.

With unvaccinated New York players barred from practice facilities and arenas in the city, the Nets chose to have Irving not play at all -- instead of permitting him to play in road games.

However, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, there is "renewed optimism" that Irving will be back with Brooklyn at some point this season.



What does that mean exactly? Here's what Charania said:



"It remains unclear whether Irving's potential return this season would come via vaccination to meet New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement or by Brooklyn opening the door for him to play road games and practice at home, but sources have indicated a renewed belief that Irving could play this season after all. Nets players and coaches want to have Irving rejoin the team as soon as possible."

Charania added that Kevin Durant and Irving have been talking a lot, breaking down games and talking about the dynamic point guard's fit with the team.

With Irving out, SNY's Ian Begley noted recently that Brooklyn was open to a trade.

