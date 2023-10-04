A renewed excitement: Record crowd expected for unbeaten Louisville football vs Notre Dame

On Dec. 8, Jeff Brohm was introduced as Louisville’s next football coach, and by the end of the day, Chris Ricci was a season ticket holder.

Ricci, 36, had a feeling this season would be special and wanted to have a front-row seat to witness it. He's been a Louisville fan his whole life but had attended only two football games in the last five years. This season, he’s already been to two and will make the drive from Campbellsville to watch the No. 25 Cardinals play No. 11 Notre Dame on Saturday at L&N Stadium in a nationally televised prime-time game.

The moment will be even more special for Ricci because it’ll be the first Louisville football game for his 14-year-old son, Gage.

“It’s been a little more difficult to show the younger kids/adults why it is such a joy and privilege being a Louisville fan,” Ricci told The Courier Journal in a direct message. “Bringing Brohm home and this atmosphere for the Notre Dame game is about to be something that will build future generations of fans and bring that special feel back that truly makes us feel the love of the game and city of Louisville.”

Brohm’s return to Louisville and a 5-0 start for the team have brought a renewed excitement that played a part in Louisville selling out L&N Stadium, which underwent renovations earlier this year to add 5,900 seats for a total of about 60,800. The sellout is the first for U of L since the last meeting with Notre Dame in 2019, a stadium record of 58,187.

Ricci is one of 38,000 football season ticket holders for 2023, a 6,500 increase from a year ago when Louisville had 31,500. Joe Jackson almost passed but decided to keep his season tickets for a ninth year after Brohm was hired. A western Kentucky native, Jackson has been a Louisville fan since the 1980s and followed Brohm’s career after his playing days with the Cardinals.

“Brohm has brought so much excitement and pride back to the program,” wrote Jackson, who got off work Saturday to attend the game. “He has made it worth making the six-hour round trip for home games. “‘Brohm Ball’ is also the reason we drove 4 ½ hours to Indianapolis to watch the Louisville-Indiana game. The games are fun, and the crowds are so much more into the games than they've been for several years.”

The increase in season ticket holders has helped Louisville average more than 46,783 fans over the first two home games this season, a number the program hasn’t seen consistently since former coach Scott Satterfield’s first year in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and lackluster records hurt the Cardinals’ crowds in following seasons, but the numbers are rising.

While some attendees have the Notre Dame game as part of their season package, others who purchased tickets as recently as two weeks ago were motivated by the Cardinals’ record. U of L’s 5-0 start is the best in 10 years after the team’s first road win of the season, a 13-10 victory at N.C. State.

Having known the Brohms for most of his life, Jack Harrison expected a winning record from Jeff Brohm. Harrison graduated from Trinity High School. His father, John, and Brohm were football captains and played baseball together as Shamrocks in the late 1980s.

“My dad always talked about (Brohm) being a winner in every respect and just basically willing to do anything to win,” said Harrison, who lives in Atlanta but will close on a new home in Louisville on Friday before attending the game the next day. “As a fan, that makes you feel great that the effort’s always going to be there.”

With a perfect record and an expected record-setting crowd, Louisville will have the opportunity to put on a show and increase the excitement surrounding the program under the Saturday night lights of L&N Stadium.

“This underdog mentality, finishing until the end of the game, the fire on the sidelines (is what) I grew up loving seeing the football teams show,” Ricci said. “I think the Notre Dame game will be Brohm’s time to show the national media this is different, that we are the team to be afraid of, not one to be looked over.”

