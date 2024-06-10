Renewal talks DUE, Varela CONTACT, Jaros RETURN? - Liverpool transfer news today

The countdown to the summer transfer window is well and truly on, and we've got the latest Liverpool transfer news for you today (Monday 10 June).

With Arne Slot's arrival, the Reds are actively pursuing multiple targets to shake up the squad ahead of the new season.

'Big week' expected for expiring Reds trio

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has predicted a big week ahead for Liverpool, one that could dramatically shape their future.

“At the moment, it’s still quiet," Romano told The Debrief. "This week with Arne Slot coming in at Liverpool and starting all the meetings with the directors they will start the real strategy and they will prepare for the summer transfer window and the contract situations to be clarified."

The futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are believed to be the top priority.

Talks held for 'next Javier Mascherano'

Already this summer talk of a £40m bid for Atalanta's Ederson has been dismissed, but Liverpool are on the lookout for a holding midfielder and would have to stump up £20m more if they're to bring Porto's Alan Varela to the club.

Uefa Champions League, FC Porto vs FC Barcelona, Barca round 2 of 6 Porto, Portugal, October, 4th, 2023,Uefa Champions League, FC Porto vs FC Barcelona, round 2 of 6 at the Estadio do Dragao, FC Porto, Alan Varela

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have held internal talks with Porto over a deal.

'Nothing imminent' for possible Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool are one of several clubs interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, but they are yet to open negotiations for a deal.

"There are many clubs looking at Bakayoko, not only Liverpool," transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT. "At the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced with Liverpool."

James Trafford valued at £20m

Liverpool reportedly like the look of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, who is up for grabs following their relegation.

James Trafford

Newcastle United front the queue and, per the Daily Mail, have already bid for the player. However, his destination is still uncertain and he could end up being Caoimhin Kelleher's replacement as Liverpool number two.

Adrian's heart set on La Liga return

Despite Liverpool's clear desire to keep third-choice goalkeeper Adrian around for at least another season, reports from Spain claim he has decided to reject the aforementioned offer and instead return to his former club, Real Betis.

This could mean the Reds having to sign yet another keeper this summer.

Forgotten keeper gives timely reminder

Or perhaps not. Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been named in the Czechia squad for Euro 2024 and made his international debut in the 7-1 thrashing of Malta on Friday night.

Vitezslav Jaros

The call-up is reward for an impressive second half of the 2023/24 season where he was loaned out to Sturm Graz to aid his development and cemented himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the division by helping his loan club win a league and cup double.

Could Jaros be set for a greater role next season?

