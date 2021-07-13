Renee Montgomery on Dream locker room: ‘We’re in the figuring it out mode’

Atlanta Dream owner Renee Montgomery stopped by the latest episode of Tea with A & Phee to talk about her journey from WNBA player to owner, and what it means to be making history with the Dream.

About 24 minutes in, Montgomery alluded to the Dream’s recent suspension of Chennedy Carter. The former WNBA guard said the team was in “figuring it out mode” after Carter was disciplined for reportedly arguing with teammate Courtney Williams. Montgomery said her experience as an athlete has been helpful in addressing the situation.

“Athletes are equipped for this. Like, we’re made for this,” she said. “Everybody knows we have different things going on with our team, the Atlanta Dream, right now. But for me, I’ve been in the locker room before so I’m not panicking, I’m not too concerned. I’ve been here. I know what it’s like.”

Montgomery suggested they’re having internal discussions about Carter, the Dream’s fourth overall draft pick in 2020 who’s already made an impact for them on the court.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, all right, everybody get off the internet. Let’s stop talking about it on social (media) and let’s just all figure this out,’ because it’s a family,” she said. “As a family, you argue. As a family, you figure it out. We’re in the ‘figuring it out’ mode.”

