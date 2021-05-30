Rene Rivera's RBI double
Rene Rivera hits an RBI double to the gap in right-center field, scoring Yu Chang to get the Indians on the board in the 6th
Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.
Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.
Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/29/2021
Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]
Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.
In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]
Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.
The Knicks tying their first-round playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks was spurred on by Rose and Taj Gibson starting the second half, with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau leaning on his old horses to get his team through more quarters of playoff nerves. You might as well call them the KnickerBulls.
It‘s all about Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing as the NASCAR Cup Series stops at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600, as drivers from those garages occupy the top five spots on the oddsboard, before a significant drop to the next tier of betting entries. The two teams have separated themselves from the […]
The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.
The matchup between Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic has a new date.
Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.
Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/28/2021
The Trail Blazers point guard might not shoot well, but the Blazers still find a way to beat the Nuggets.
Naomi Osaka won her French Open first-round match after saying she would not do media press conferences at Roland Garros.
The Boston Celtics will be without Kemba Walker when they host the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 Sunday night.
Atlanta can't trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors.