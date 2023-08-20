Reneé Rapp Gave Rare Comments About Her Love Life After Rumors She's Dating TikTok Star Alissa Carrington

Victoria Sirakova / Getty Images

Maybe you've also heard her latest single "Talk Too Much" from her debut album Snow Angel. If not, check it out below — it's real good:

Earlier this month, Reneé posted a TikTok with her and TikTok star Alissa Carrington, set to a sped-up portion of "Talk Too Much" — suggesting that the two might be a couple:

Reneé also recently told the Cut that she was in a "queer relationship." “I’m in a very brunette era," she said at the time. "Anybody with, like, brown curly hair is like kryptonite to me. I’m such a slut for somebody with an artistic vision and a strong opinion."

In a new interview with People , Reneé got real about all the speculation about her love life — and why she prefers to keep things close to the vest.

"I see so much about my love life online," she said. "Some of it is totally funny and doesn't affect me, and others of it really, really fucking hurts my feelings. [I'm] trying to figure out how to deal with it."

"It's definitely something that I struggle with and that will keep me up at night, and also something that I can laugh at some days. It just really depends. A lot of the things, though, are fucking crazy and hilarious and also very hurtful."

Reneé also talked about how she's navigating what she now considers to be a "public relationship" — even though she hasn't confirmed that she's dating Alissa explicitly.

"I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship," she said, "and then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable."

"So then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I'm like, fuck, I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner."

