Reneé Rapp Gave Rare Comments About Her Love Life After Rumors She's Dating TikTok Star Alissa Carrington
You know Reneé Rapp from The Sex Lives of College Girls.
Maybe you've also heard her latest single "Talk Too Much" from her debut album Snow Angel. If not, check it out below — it's real good:
Earlier this month, Reneé posted a TikTok with her and TikTok star Alissa Carrington, set to a sped-up portion of "Talk Too Much" — suggesting that the two might be a couple:
@reneerapp / Via tiktok.com