New renderings for Chiefs stadium in Kansas revealed

After a ballot initiative to keep the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals in Missouri failed earlier this year, it seems that legislators in the Sunflower State are assessing what they can do to bring the teams across the border.

While the legislation that was voted down by citizens of Jackson County, Missouri included major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, the new renderings from Kansas show a new domed home for the Chiefs.

Though nothing has been approved yet, and neither team has stated its intention to move to Kansas, the new-look stadium may prove to be too much for the Chiefs to pass up on, especially if the state funds most of the development.

According to John Holt of Fox4 Kansas City, the Chiefs’ new home would be near Kansas Speedway and Children’s Mercy Park in the Legends, about 30 minutes from where Arrowhead Stadium stands today.

Fans on the Missouri side of the border are sure to be incensed by the prospect of the Chiefs leaving for Kansas, but as no move is imminent, there isn’t anything for them to worry about… yet.

