Renato Moicano prays Conor McGregor beats ‘fake’ Michael Chandler at UFC 303

LAS VEGAS – Michael Chandler rubs Renato Moicano the wrong way.

Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) will welcome Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) back to the octagon in the UFC 303 headliner June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+).

After defeating Cristian Guzman in their 170-pound grappling match Wednesday at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7, Moicano had some choice words for Chandler.

“I pray to MMA gods that Conor wins that fight because f*ck Michael Chandler,” Moicano told MMA Junkie and other reporters after his win at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7. I don’t want to talk too much sh*t, but I think Michael Chandler is fake.

“I don’t know why, I look at him and he seems fake to me. But I don’t know him, just my impression, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe one day I can beat the sh*t out of him, and see if he’s true.”

Moicano (19-5-1 MMA, 11-5 UFC), who has quickly risen as a fan favorite, doubled down on his callout of Paddy Pimblett. He’s willing to travel to the “The Baddy’s” home country and face him at UFC 304 July 27 in Manchester.

“I want to fight in the Manchester card. I don’t know if it’s going to be possible. I don’t know if Paddy has an opponent or not. I know he’s agreed to fight me. We have been talking sh*t to each other back-and-forth so, I think that’s the fight to make. But, who knows? UFC makes the rules and I’m just an employee. I prefer easy money fights and Paddy Pimblett, as far as I am concerned, is easy money.”

