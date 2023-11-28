Renato Moicano gives predictions for Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Bobby Green vs. Jalin Turner

Renato Moicano has his eye on this Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 52.

The UFC lightweight contender knows the division could go under a major change depending on what happens in the main and co-main bouts of the card.

At the top of the bill, Beneil Dariush returns from his loss to former champion Charles Oliveira to fight rising contender Arman Tsarukyan. It’s a big fight in the weight class and one Moicano sees Tsarukyan winning.

“Beneil Dariush, even though he’s getting kind of old, he still beat the new guy in the UFC, Mateusz Gamrot – a very good guy, very good grappler,” Moicano said on his YouTube channel. “Mateusz beat Tsarukyan. It’s so tough to choose. Some people are saying since Mateusz beat Tsarukyan, he (Dariush) will beat Tsarukyan, but I don’t think so. He has a good game to beat guys like Mateusz Gamrot, he’s a good wrestler, but when it comes to hold positions on the ground, he loses the position, that’s why he lost the fight.

“… I think Tsarukyan – even though his last fight against ‘Neto’ wasn’t his best performance, he almost got knocked out if you remember – I think he will beat Beneil Dariush shooting for takedowns and controlling on the ground. One thing that Tsarukyan does well is controlling people on the ground and throw elbows. I think that will be a huge factor on the fight. I can see this fight coming to a decision because Beneil Dariush is very tough, and he’s going to survive. But still, I think Arman Tsarukyan will beat Beneil Dariush in a decision.”

In the co-main event, Bobby Green takes on short notice replacement Jalin Turner, who stepping in on two weeks notice to replace an injured Dan Hooker.

Moicano has questions about Turner’s weight given the short-notice nature of the fight, and whether or not the fight will go down. However, if the fight goes on with a weight miss or not, he’s going with Turner.

“In my opinion, I think Jalin Turner will beat Bobby Green,” Moicano said.

“Why? Because he’s too tall and has a good guillotine. I don’t think Bobby will shoot for takedowns, especially because of Jalin Turner’s frame, but he will have trouble with the reach of Jalin Turner. Jalin Turner is coming off two losses and didn’t make the weight against Hooker, fair enough. I wonder how he’s going to make weight. The weight for me was a factor to try to get the Bobby Green fight, because it would be hard to make 155 for me.

“I don’t know Jalin Turner. Maybe he’s even heavier than me and that could affect him in the weight cut and the fight. But still, if he doesn’t make the weight and they still fight, I think Jalin Turner will be better than Bobby Green.”

