Renan Ferreira awaiting Francis Ngannou fight finalization: ‘A win against him puts me at the very top’

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – PFL champion Renan Ferreira is playing the waiting game for Francis Ngannou.

Ferreira (13-3-3) is expected to welcome Ngannou (17-3) back to MMA, after the former UFC heavyweight champion laced up the boxing gloves in his two most recent fights.

“I’ve been ready for this fight ever since the Bader one was done,” Ferreira told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter backstage during 2024 PFL 4. “I’ve sat down with PFL, we’ve looked at my contract, we’re passed that conversation. So, at this point, we’re just waiting on a final (word) on the date and then off we go.”

Ferreira won the 2023 PFL heavyweight title with a TKO of Denis Goltsov, and followed that up with a 21-second finish of Ryan Bader in February. He’s ready to prove he’s the No. 1 heavyweight when he collides with Ngannou.

“I feel like Francis is a big name. He’s done a lot. He has a lot of big names on his resume,” Ferreira said. “I feel like a win against him puts me at the very top.”

Ferreira doesn’t put too much stock into Ngannou’s knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in their boxing match in March. He expects Ngannou to try and bounce back with a vengeance.

“Francis went out there and fought a specialist of the modality of boxing so, no harm there,” Ferreira said. “It’s an admirable loss. I feel like he’s now going to go back to his roots in MMA, and come with everything he’s got to go back to the winning column.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL 4.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie