Rena Haley’s TikTok was the highlight of the Republican primary – but Trump’s shadow looms large

Rena Haley with her mother, Nikki Haley at the end of the Republican debate - Getty

Like 150 million other Americans, Rena Haley uses TikTok. The 25-year-old paediatric nurse, who lives in South Carolina, shares videos of her performing viral dance moves, set to rap music. Sometimes her husband Joshua is in the videos; sometimes she dances with her friends.

None of that would be interesting if her mother wasn’t running for president. On Wednesday night, Haley’s TikTok account somewhat improbably produced the most memorable exchange of the third Republican primary debate, in Miami.

The five candidates – several of whom are unfamiliar names to all but US politics anoraks – were asked whether they would consider banning the app over its ties to the Chinese communist regime via its owner, Bytedance.

Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, launched into an attack on the platform and those who use it, before coming under fire herself because her daughter has an account.

“[Haley] made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time,” said Vivek Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old health entrepreneur who makes Donald Trump look like a member of Extinction Rebellion.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy - Getty

In a riposte that recalled the drama of last year’s Oscars, Haley shot back: “Keep my daughter’s name out of your voice.”

For a moment, it looked like she would complete the Will Smith routine and slap Ramaswamy live on stage. Instead, she added: “You’re just scum.”

With 67 days to go before the beginning of the Republican primary caucuses, the Grand Old Party (GOP) is having an identity crisis.

Few expected that Trump’s re-election campaign – the first of a former president in over 100 years – would be quite so successful. Most thought his chaotic presidency would be considered an aberration in US political history – that the Make America Great Again wing of the party would be quietly subsumed into the Republican establishment like the Tea Party movement before it.

Instead, Trump has an astonishing 42-point lead in polls of GOP members and refuses even to share a stage with others competing for the nomination. On Wednesday night, he hosted a rally 30 minutes from the debate venue, targeting Latino voters.

“I’m standing in front of tens of thousands of people right now, and it’s on television,” he told an audience at a football stadium that seats 5,000. “That’s a lot harder to do than a debate.”

Bookmakers’ odds suggests Trump has around an 80 per cent chance of becoming the Republican nominee - AFP

Without ringmaster Trump, the most successful Republican politician since Bush, the rest of the circus is running amok.

On stage on Wednesday, Ramaswamy called Volodymyr Zelensky, the Jewish Ukrainian president, a Nazi. His campaign later clarified that he had been trying to accuse Zelensky of supporting Nazis, not being one himself. In normal times, that could be enough to knock a candidate out of the race for the Oval Office. In this case, no-one else seemed to notice.

A question on the war in Israel produced some of the most memorable responses, as the candidates competed to be the most aggressive towards Hamas.

“I will be telling Bibi to finish the job once and for all with these butchers,” said Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is currently the leading runner-up.

“I would tell him to smoke those terrorists on his southern border,” yelled Ramaswamy in response. “And then I’ll tell him as President of the United States, I’ll be smoking the terrorists on our southern border!”

Later, Haley declared bizarrely, and to general applause: “I wear heels. They’re not for a fashion statement, they’re for ammunition.”

Nikki Haley is a former US ambassador to the UN - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Standing before an audience of Republicans, it almost appeared that the candidates lived in a world without Trump – where the one who could convince the most voters would win the party ticket. In reality, the chances of that are vanishingly small. The implied probability from bookmakers’ odds suggests Trump has around an 80 per cent chance of becoming the nominee.

Over in Trump World, as it is known in Washington, the main concern is not the motley crew of also-rans debating each other in Florida, but a series of increasingly serious criminal trials in at least four US states. Trump has been indicted on a variety of charges from the sublime (defrauding the US itself) to the ridiculous (falsifying business records to camouflage hush-money payments to a porn star).

There is now a real chance that next year’s legal battles could end with the former president in prison, insurrection on the streets of the US, and a rudderless Republican Party heading towards an election in which it would almost certainly be wiped out by Joe Biden.

Against that backdrop, the Trumpless Republican debates take on the character of two bald men fighting over a comb. The only circumstance in which these figures seem capable of taking their party’s blessing into the 2024 election is one in which it has been discredited beyond repair.

So why does Nikki Haley bother? The former state governor, international diplomat and corporate board member could surely retire in luxury to spend more time dancing with her family on Chinese-owned social networking apps.

Well, the White House is the biggest prize in politics. No matter how small the chances, these people won’t give up until they’re beaten. Until that happens, the circus goes on.