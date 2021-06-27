René Rivera's solo home run

Reuters

Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday. The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind. "It's too bad that he (Poulidor) cannot be here but there's nothing I can do about it," said Van der Poel of his grandfather, France's most popular cyclist, who died in November 2019 aged 83.