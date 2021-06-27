René Rivera's solo home run
René Rivera mashes a solo home run to center field, getting the Indians on the board in the top of the 3rd inning
North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team's removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS finals after the NCAA announced early Saturday that the Wolfpack would not be allowed to continue in the tournament. The Commodores will meet Texas or Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals starting Monday.
Kawhi Leonard left the Spurs because he lost trust in the team's medical staff.
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
NBA insiders and fans reckon with the off-court histories of Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd, who were recently hired for head coaching jobs.
Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers showcased his impressive power Sunday by blasting a huge home run off Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole at Fenway Park.
Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin ran the second-fastest hurdles times in history at the Olympic Track and Field Trials. A Usain Bolt record fell.
The Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Saturday on a walk-off hit by Michael Conforto
Jorge Montanez highlights the Giants' wild walk-off win, a starting pitcher to add and all the best from Saturday's action in the latest Daily Dose. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)
Tanner Leggett's first hit in more than a month was the biggest of the season for Mississippi State. Leggett's single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored the tiebreaking run, and the Bulldogs advanced to the College World Series finals with a 4-3 victory over Texas on Saturday night. The No. 7 national seed Bulldogs (48-17) reached the finals for the first time since 2013, when they were runners-up to UCLA.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
The Major League Baseball All-Star ballot finalists have been released, meaning the 2021 Mid-Summer Classic is right around the corner.
It's been a running gag on the PGA Tour that Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka have a yearly side bet on hole-outs from 50 yards or more.
Playing against the New York Yankees seems to bring out the best in Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi pitched neatly into the eighth inning, Adam Ottavino escaped a pair of late jams and the Boston held off New York 4-2 on Saturday night.
Mathieu van der Poel fulfilled his late grandfather Raymond Poulidor's lifetime dream when he claimed the Tour de France yellow jersey with a stunning, emotional win in the second stage on Sunday. The Dutchman produced a brutal acceleration with 700 metres left in the final ascent to Mur de Bretagne to beat defending champion Tadej Pogacar and his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who were second and third respectively, six seconds behind. "It's too bad that he (Poulidor) cannot be here but there's nothing I can do about it," said Van der Poel of his grandfather, France's most popular cyclist, who died in November 2019 aged 83.
The San Francisco Giants are the majors' first team to 50 wins, and backup catcher Curt Casali's steady contributions have been a huge part of that success. The fabulous fill-in did it again with his bat, hitting a game-ending double in the 10th inning as the Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Saturday night. Casali started behind the plate for a second straight day for ailing star Buster Posey.
“Everybody and their brother were using steroids, but not everyone was breaking the home-run record," David Segui says.
After a penalty for slow play, Maria Fassi said she found it difficult to keep her head in the game in the second half of her round.
World champion Noah Lyles cruised into the 200m semi-finals at the US Olympic track and field trials in Eugene on Friday but was upstaged by 17-year-old prodigy Erriyon Knighton during opening heats.
Three men allegedly threatened KCP with guns in his own driveway.
One of the most surprising stories of the first slow week of the NFL offseason came courtesy of the 2021 opt-out rules. The agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association gives Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ability to sit out all of the coming season, with zero financial obligations to the team for [more]