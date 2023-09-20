René Pinto's two-run single
René Pinto hits a two-run single to left field, extending the Rays' lead over the Angels 6-2 in the bottom of the 8th inning
René Pinto hits a two-run single to left field, extending the Rays' lead over the Angels 6-2 in the bottom of the 8th inning
Before bandwagoning the leaders of the AL West and NL Central, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the MLB news of the week, including Shohei Ohtani’s sudden disappearance and infighting between the manager and front office of the San Diego Padres.
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said there's no timetable for Ekeler's return Monday.
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
The Rays have been trying to get a new ballpark built since 2007, only nine years after they became a team and started using Tropicana Field.
Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report QB guru Derrik Klassen to discuss what they saw in Week 2 of NFL action and talk all things quarterback as they decide which first-year starters are playing the best so far. The duo start by recapping Week 2, including David Bakhtiari's war against turf, the NFC North's early struggles, the wildest game of the week (New York Giants beating the Arizona Cardinals), Zach Wilson and Josh Allen being put on a leash (with differing results) and Nick Chubb's disastrous knee injury. Next, they evaluate Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson to determine who inspires the most confidence through two weeks of football.
The Steelers defense played a part in multiple fantasy bad beats in Week 2.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Edwin Diaz might have been able to come back and pitch if the Mets were competitive, but given their lost season, the team doesn't believe it's worth the risk.
There is optimism Minkah Fitzpatrick will be ready for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Renee Miller examines murky situations that have fantasy football managers wondering what to believe after two weeks of action.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
Larson is now +400 to win the 2023 title and is slightly ahead of William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns continue.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.