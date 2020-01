Arizona State men's basketball junior guard Remy Martin joins Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz to talk through the Sun Devils’ rivalry with Arizona and their upcoming matchup Saturday in Tempe. Martin has scored 20+ points in six consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in NCAA Division I. See the ASU-Arizona game on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

