After removal of Portsmouth football coaches, parents are angry. How the district responded

PORTSMOUTH – School department leadership took its lumps, quietly, at Tuesday night's School Committee meeting as citizens used public comment time to voice their displeasure over the high school football volunteer coaches situation.

In late September, days before the Week 3 varsity football game against Bishop Hendricken, an unspecified number of the program's volunteer coaches were removed from the staff by the athletics department, reducing the number of combined paid/volunteer coaches to 10.

The move prompted an angry response from the town's football community, with social media serving as a predictable outlet. Critics of the coaching cuts have accused the the school athletics department of poor communication, notably concerning the documentation volunteers must provide to be hired, and for failing to follow their own procedures related to appointing volunteer coaches.

At Tuesday's meeting, Superintendent Thomas Kenworthy presented his final list – as of Oct. 5 – of 13 high school football coaches – five paid and eight volunteers. The school fields a varsity, a junior varsity, and a freshman team that was reinstated this season.

Kenworthy met with town football families in a special meeting Thursday night.

The public comment time rules at Tuesday's meeting did not allow for the School Committee or administration to respond to comments.

Rules also prohibited citizens, when commenting, from naming specific school department personnel, including the affected coaches. But it was obvious to many whom the citizens were referring to during comment time.

“This has been a monumental failure on the part of the athletic director,” said Dan Sanderson, one of a dozen citizens to comment, referring to Athletic Director Keith Cory.

“Our children,” said Anne Blythe, “are watching a travesty.”

Dena Landreville said she was very confused by the school's hiring policy for volunteer coaches.

Greg Blythe, noting that he was speaking on behalf of his “friend,” said that friend had been given four different reasons for his removal from the staff as a volunteer coach. The friend he referred to seemed to be Brad Landreville.

Brad Landreville, commenting soon after, said that removing so many coaches was “confusing to the kids” and jeopardized their safety and well-being. He said that the last of the reasons he was given for his dismissal was for coaching, without approval, in a Sept. 21 freshman game at East Providence High School. He said the players were used to his on-field directions. “They knew my signals. It was a safety issue,” he said.

Landreville's name does not appear on Kenworthy's coaching list.

“It's a broken system,” Landreville said. “I hope it gets fixed.”

On Wednesday, School Committee Chair Emily Copeland sounded sympathetic with the citizens who spoke at Tuesday's meeting

“The district can clearly improve in ensuring better clarity and consistency in the application of procedures and process in the appointment of coaching staff,” Copeland said.

The lack of consistency, she said, “sows confusion in the community. We're sorry it happened. We're going to work that it never happens again. I think it's very important to the community to be heard. People were upset and needed to voice their concerns. … We will work to make this better.”

Copeland said she hopes the football teams can now focus on enjoying the rest of their season.

From the sidelines: Portsmouth High football coach's biggest foe is not on the field. He's battling cancer.

Kenworthy said on Wednesday that his list of 13 coaches was determined after a meeting with high school Principal Jeffrey Heath, Cory, and head football coach Keith MacDonald. The list, he said, “is a blending of the list of 10 coaches plus five support roles that Mr. Cory and Coach MacDonald had been working towards. This list of 13 includes anyone who will have direct coaching responsibilities working with football players.”

Kenworthy said the list does not include other volunteers, “of which there are plenty of opportunities,” who may be helping in other capacities but will not have direct coaching responsibilities. He said he could not discuss anything else in detail “as these are personnel matters.”

At Thursday's meeting with football player parents/guardians, Kenworthy said, he and Heath would be conducting a full accounting of everything that transpired with the coaching list and “will make any needed improvements to our processes.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Portsmouth High School football coaches removed leading to anger