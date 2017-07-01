Remo Stars 'won't go down' - Mbaoma confident of beating the drop

The Sky Blue Stars are currently rooted to the foot of the NPFL table, but the forward is optimistic about retaining the club's topflight status

Victor Mbaoma confidently states that Remo Stars will keep their status in the Nigeria topflight at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The top division debutants have stayed in the relegation zone for the majority of the season, but Mbaoma is nurturing a strong belief that the Sagamu outfit will beat the drop this term.

"We are not where we want to be on the league table but our destiny is in our hand," Mbaoma told Goal.

"We are putting in all that we have into moving up on the league table but we shall continue to work on getting the best from every match. We won't go down, that I believe. We have 12 more matches to go and that is still a big chance for to take.

"Being at that position isn't a let down because we aren't giving up. Match after match, we shall work on getting the best and I know that on the last day of this season, Remo Stars will survive.

"The inner strength is what will help, it's not about what anyone thinks, it's about our resolve, determination and believe to conquer. It looks unrealistic to those that have expressed such but we are the ones in this and it's our responsibility to give our all and hope that God will crown effort in a big way.

"Take it from me, Remo Stars won't go down," he said.