Remington Moss talks Rutgers football, summer visit plans

Class of 2025 recruit Remington Moss was offered by Rutgers football last week while on a visit to the program. It was an offer that made a solid impression on Moss.

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back from Virginia, Power Five from Duke, Maryland, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others. Last season for St. Michael the Archangel (Fredericksburg, VA), he had 16 passes defended and five interceptions as the Warriors finished 9-3 last season.

The offer from Rutgers came last Friday while on a visit to the Big Ten program.

“I was inside the athletic facility and coach Schiano told me I was a great fit and told me everything about F.A.M.I.L.Y., Trust (and) CHOP then offered me,” Moss told Rutgers Wire. “It was a good feeling to be around such a good coach.”

Following a full day that included a tour and time with the coaching staff, Moss said that the offer may have been expected but still stood out.

“I felt great about it. Rutgers is a historic school for football and coach Schiano made it clear that he doesn’t want just anybody for his program,” Moss said. “What stood out was the fact they stood on what they said which was if I came up they would offer me. Also, the fact they are so close to New York City and (Washington) D.C. – there’s a lot of NIL potential too.”

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Moss is nearly done with his spring visits. This summer, he plans on attending a camp at Notre Dame.

Related

What did Greg Schiano say about Rutgers football's transfer portal plans? Remembering Ryan Keeler: 'He had a big impact on a lot of people in our program'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire