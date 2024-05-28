Reminder, Ohio State has another 5-star wide receiver on the way

Although Ohio State football true freshman wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, has been getting all the early love, the Buckeyes also signed another 5-star at the position.

Indiana’s Mylan Graham did not enroll early, so the preseason hype for him has not gotten going, but let’s not forget that he was ranked as the nations No. 33 overall prospect and 7th receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

That puts Graham into 5-star status, giving Ohio State yet another young, elite option at the position. He most likely won’t crack the rotation early due to having to learn the system, but this clip should remind us all of his talent.

Incoming Ohio State freshman wide receiver Mylan Graham doesn't need to go deep to hit home runs. pic.twitter.com/GBRTzW7H7L — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) May 28, 2024

There is no doubt in my mind that Graham will make multiple positive contributions for the Buckeyes, potentially as a returner as well. We are just going to have to wait until the fall for his hype to begin.

