A reminder of Eagles-Cowboys playoff implications

If the Cowboys beat the Eagles on Sunday, they win the NFC East.

It's not as easy for the Eagles.

While this game has been called a de facto NFC East championship game, the Eagles can't win the division this weekend. Even if the Eagles (7-7) pull out a win over the Cowboys (7-7) on Sunday afternoon, they will have to wait until Week 17 to clinch a playoff berth.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Since both teams are 7-7, the Cowboys clinch with a win because the best the Eagles could do at that point is tie them at 8-8 and the first NFL division tiebreaker is head-to-head record. In that scenario, the Cowboys would be 2-0 against the Eagles and would win the division regardless.

Right now, FiveThirtyEight has the Eagles' with a 46 percent chance to win the division. With a win on Sunday, that percentage would jump up to 76 percent.

Here's a reminder of the two ways the Eagles can win the division:

1. Beat the Cowboys and Giants

The easiest and surest way for the Eagles to win the NFC East is to simply take down the Cowboys and Giants in Weeks 16 and 17. They'd have nine wins and the Cowboys would have eight at most. Then nothing else matters, they're in.

2. Beat the Cowboys, lose to the Giants, Cowboys lose to the Redskins

Either way, the Eagles have to beat the Cowboys. But, from there, even if they lose to the Giants in Week 17, they'd still have a chance to make the playoffs if the Cowboys lose to the Redskins. It's worth noting that Eagles-Giants and Cowboys-Redskins in Week 17 are both 1 p.m. kickoffs.

If the Eagles lose to the Giants, they'd have an 8-8 overall record and 4-2 record in the division, which is the second tiebreaker. If the Cowboys lose to the Eagles and beat the Redskins, they'd be 8-8 with a 5-1 record in the division. They'd finish in first.

Story continues

So if the Eagles beat the Cowboys and lose to the Giants, they'd be 8-8 and would need the Cowboys to lose to the Redskins, falling to 7-9.

More on the Eagles

A reminder of Eagles-Cowboys playoff implications originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia