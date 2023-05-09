Reminder of Eagles 2023 opponents ahead of NFL schedule release

The Eagles are the reigning NFC East champions, and after winning the NFC and reaching the Super Bowl, they’ll see an uptick in the competition going forward.

Because Philadelphia was a first-place team, it earned Nick Sirianni’s team a first-place schedule. Such a scenario would have Philadelphia facing their usual division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, New York) while also facing all four teams in the NFC West and AFC East.

They’ll also play high-profile road matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Jets.

Home opponents at Lincoln Financial Field

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New York Giants

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals



Nfl New Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon

San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

Bills quarterback Josh Allen rolls to his left.

Miami Dolphins



Week 7 Dolphins Vs Pittsburgh Steelers Al 846

Minnesota Vikings (first place finisher in the NFC North)

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

[pickup_prop id=”33414″>

Away Opponents

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll be Aaron Rodgers under center at MetLife Stadium for a high-profile matchup.

And now the Jets are expected to have their most high-profile No. 12 since Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/Ev7iFIPmFo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place finisher in the NFC South)

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs (first place finisher in the AFC West)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Philadelphia’s 17th game will be a Super Bowl rematch.

Reaction

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, it’ll be one of the NFL’s most challenging schedules, with six playoff teams visiting Lincoln Financial Field and four playoff opponents on the road.

The NFC East was the NFL’s toughest division last year, and they’ll have six games total against Dallas, Washington, and the New York Giants.

They’ll also face the NFC West, AFC East, and Kansas City Chiefs, to name a few, while playing nine games on the road.

At first glance, they’ll face the NFL’s top three quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire