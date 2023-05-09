Reminder of Eagles 2023 opponents ahead of NFL schedule release
The Eagles are the reigning NFC East champions, and after winning the NFC and reaching the Super Bowl, they’ll see an uptick in the competition going forward.
Because Philadelphia was a first-place team, it earned Nick Sirianni’s team a first-place schedule. Such a scenario would have Philadelphia facing their usual division foes twice (Dallas, Washington, New York) while also facing all four teams in the NFC West and AFC East.
They’ll also play high-profile road matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, and Jets.
Home opponents at Lincoln Financial Field
Minnesota Vikings (first place finisher in the NFC North)
Away Opponents
Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
New York Giants at MetLife Stadium
Washington Commanders
New England Patriots
It’ll be Aaron Rodgers under center at MetLife Stadium for a high-profile matchup.
And now the Jets are expected to have their most high-profile No. 12 since Joe Namath. pic.twitter.com/Ev7iFIPmFo
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place finisher in the NFC South)
Kansas City Chiefs (first place finisher in the AFC West)
Philadelphia’s 17th game will be a Super Bowl rematch.
Reaction
At first glance, it’ll be one of the NFL’s most challenging schedules, with six playoff teams visiting Lincoln Financial Field and four playoff opponents on the road.
The NFC East was the NFL’s toughest division last year, and they’ll have six games total against Dallas, Washington, and the New York Giants.
They’ll also face the NFC West, AFC East, and Kansas City Chiefs, to name a few, while playing nine games on the road.
At first glance, they’ll face the NFL’s top three quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen.