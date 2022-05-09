Reminder of Bills 2022 opponents ahead of schedule release

The Buffalo Bills will know their entire 2022 schedule by Thursday. The NFL previously made an announcement for when they will make… the schedule announcement.

While those details are being finalized in the coming hours, let’s toss a reminder out there for fans. We already know who and where the Bills will play next season… just not when.

Here’s that list of teams that Buffalo will face in 2022:

New England Patriots (home & away)

Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

New York Jets (home & away)

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins (home & away)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns (home)

Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens (away)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) \ Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers (home)

Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates (14) Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9)

Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans (home)

Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans . (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs (away)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers (home)

=Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers c. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions (away)

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2)\

Minnesota Vikings (home)

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears (away)

A Chicago Bears helmet. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams (away)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19)Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

1

1