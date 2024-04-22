Advertisement

Remembering Whitey Herzog

Martin Kilcoyne
Sports Final remembers the late Whitey Herzog who died earlier this week at the age of 92.
Hear from Ozzie Smith, Andy Van Slyke, Bob Costas, Julie Buck, Rick Horton, Mike Matheny and Bill DeWitt III, their remembrances of The White Rat.

