Remembering Washington’s first Super Bowl win part 2

Jan. 30, 1983 (40-year anniversary), the Washington Redskins won their first Super Bowl championship, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-17 in Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

This week Commanders Wire will take several looks at that first Washington Super Bowl Championship victory.

Part one

Game Highlights

Remembering some of the numbers of Super Bowl XVII:

The Dolphins, having routed the Jets 28-0 in the AFC championship, were a 3-point favorite.

Washington entered the game 11-1, while Miami was 10-2.

Miami’s head coach Don Shula was coaching in his 5th Super Bowl, while Joe Gibbs was only in his first season of playoff competition.

When Washington pulled even 10-10 late in the half, the Redskins then gave up Fulton Walker’s 98-yard kickoff return putting Miami up 17-10.

Washington absolutely shut down the Miami offense, outscoring the Dolphins 17-0 in the second half for their 27-17 win.

Washington took its first lead (20-17) in the final quarter when John Riggins ran for 43-yard touchdown.

Many actually forget, but Washington drove again and scored when Joe Theismann rolled right and found Charlie Brown from six yards for the final 27-17 margin.

The Redskins defense held the Dolphins to a mere 9 first downs and 176 total yards from scrimmage.

Washington pounded the Dolphins on the ground all day, rushing 52 times for 276 yards, 166 by John Riggins, voted Super Bowl MVP.

John Riggins’ 38 rushing carries remains a Super Bowl game record.

John Riggins’ 166 rushing yards set a new Super Bowl game record. It has since been surpassed by Marcus Allen (191) in SB XVIII and Timmy Smith (204) SB XXII.

The Washington defense rattled Miami QB David Woodley that with the exception of his 76-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Cefalo, Woodley completed a mere 3 of 13 passes for 21 yards.

John Riggins’ run of 43 yards was actually not the longest Washington rush of the day. In the third quarter, Joe Theismann handed to John Riggins, running to his right, who then handed to Alvin Garrett, coming back to the left. Garrett gained 44 yards on the play.

