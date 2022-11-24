Remembering Washington’s 2020 Thanksgiving blowout win over the Cowboys

“Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.”

No, we aren’t posting about owner Dan Snyder’s strange “Happy Thanksgiving” quote during his presser in January 2020 to introduce Ron Rivera as Washington’s head coach.

It’s Thanksgiving Day, and while the Commanders don’t have a game on Thursday, we decided to look back at one of Washington’s most recent Thanksgiving triumphs over the Dallas Cowboys.

On November 26, 2020, the then-Washington Football Team was in Dallas for a meeting between 3-7 teams. By the end of this game, the two teams would be heading in entirely different directions for the remainder of that season.

Washington started veteran Alex Smith at quarterback, while the Cowboys had Andy Dalton at quarterback in place of the injured Dak Prescott. Smith would complete 19 of 26 passes for 149 yards with one touchdown and interception to help lead Washington to a 41-16 blowout win over the Cowboys.

Washington’s running game dominated Dallas on this day, rolling up 182 yards, led by Antonio Gibson’s 115 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Barber chipped in with 57 yards on the ground.

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 92 yards, while tight end Logan Thomas caught a touchdown pass — and completed a pass.

It was Washington’s defense that provided the most memorable play on that day. Washington defensive end Montez Sweat pressured Dalton, got his hands up to deflect a pass, caught it and returned it for a touchdown.

Fellow defensive end Chase Young picked up one of four Washington sacks on that day, and the Cowboys finished with only 247 yards.

Washington would go on to win the division that season — albeit with a 7-9 record — but it was an impressive turnaround for head coach Ron Rivera in his first season with Washington.

That was only Washington’s second victory against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The first, of course, is the memorable 2012 game where Robert Griffin III sliced up the Cowboys defense.

What’s your favorite Washington memory from Thanksgiving Day?

