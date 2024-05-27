Remembering Umberto Agnelli

Twenty years have passed.

On 27 May, 2004, we learned of the news of Umberto Agnelli's passing, and this date has since become a day of mourning for all Juventus fans.

To recount Umberto Agnelli's path is to retrace our history, of which he was a central figure. A bond that began in the second half of the 1950s, and continued until 1962: years in which, with him as President, Juventus won three Scudetti (and the first Star) and two Italian Cups.

A great, great love, that of the 'Dottore', which brought him back to actively follow the Club in the 1990s. And those years were, again, with him as Honorary President, extraordinary years, which took us to the top of the world, with five Scudetti, one Coppa Italia, four Italian Super Cups, one Intertoto Cup, one European Super Cup, one Champions League and one Intercontinental Cup.

Umberto Agnelli's legacy lives on, of course, every day: the 'Dottore' was not only a leader, but a source of inspiration and an example of dedication and passion for all associated with Juventus.

For this reason, every day, Umberto Agnelli is always with us.