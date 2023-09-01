Remembering Tyler Lockett’s debut punt return TD

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been so solid for so long it is easy to forget he was once a mid-round pick needing to prove himself. More than a few fans scratched their head at Seattle selecting another skinny receiver one year after picking Paul Richardson, but Lockett quickly ended any skepticism.

In his debut in Week 1 against the then-St. Louis Rams, Lockett made an immediate impact. The first points of the 2015 campaign came courtesy of the Seahawks’ newest punt returner.

Tyler Lockett really took his 1st regular season punt return to the HOUSE 🏠 Been a Seahawks legend since Day 1. pic.twitter.com/aoepDv2d4N — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) August 30, 2023

Lockett would go on to haul in all four passes thrown his way that Sunday for 34 yards. Unfortunately, Seattle lost the game 34-31, but a new Seahawks staple made a name for himself.

Interestingly enough, this is still Lockett’s only punt return touchdown. However, I feel comfortable saying Seattle is more than fine utilizing his scoring services on offense instead.

