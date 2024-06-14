Remembering the thrilling, shocking moments of the 2023-2024 high school athletics season

The 2023-2024 high school sports season has come to an end.

There were plenty of fantastic moments throughout the season. Lets take a trip down memory lane and look back on some of the best moments, games and more from Fort Worth area athletes and teams.

Make sure to vote for the Star-Telegram moment of the year.

Keller basketball stuns North Crowley

In the high school basketball regional quarterfinals, Keller basketball matched up with North Crowley. The Panthers, a local powerhouse, got the best of the Indians in the 2023 season and the team battled for a different outcome.

It was one of the area’s most competitive games between the two top area teams in the UIL’s largest classification. The Keller traveling student section brought the energy, creating a loud, unique high school basketball environment.

Keller went on to secure a 71-66 victory over North Crowley and capitalized with a win over Lewisville in the regional semifinals.

The Keller student section erupts as the Indians win the Conference 6A Region 1 quarterfinals basketball playoffs at Saginaw High School in Saginaw, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Colleyville Heritage girls soccer advances to title game

Colleyville Heritage girls soccer had a tremendous season, advancing to the Class 5A state title game and reaching the state tournament for the first time in 13 years. The Panthers lost to Frisco Wakeland in the state championship but saw great success throughout the season.

Colleyville Heritage won 24 games and, before getting eliminated, did not suffer a loss. Head coach Monte Pace and his staff led the Panthers on a playoff run that was undoubtedly the best among area teams.

Colleyville Heritage girls soccer celebrates in a 4-1 Class 5A state semifinal win over Pflugerville Hendrickson in Georgetown, Texas on April 11, 2024.

Wyatt baseball breaks 52 year playoff drought

Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt baseball didn’t win a playoff game in 2024 but its accomplishment was just as impressive.

The Chaparrals broke a lengthy, 52 year playoff drought, marking a new era for the baseball program. Wyatt has had to fight and scrap for every win, considering its lack of financial resources.

But after five decades of losing seasons, Wyatt and Sophomore sensation Jorvorskie Lane Jr. finally changed a generational, constant outcome.

The Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt baseball team poses at home plate after ending a 52-year playoff drought with a 10-0, 5-inning win over Fort Worth South Hills on Friday, April 19, 2024 at Wyatt High School in Fort Worth, Texas.

Grapevine baseball wins state title with consecutive walk offs

Grapevine baseball made sure all of its games were entertaining.

The state tournament involves high pressure situations with single game elimination format, and the Mustangs, somehow, found a way to score when it mattered most. Grapevine defeated Leander Rouse on a walk off throwing error.

In the championship, the Mustangs won with a line drive over the center fielder’s head off the bat of Jarett Boswell, who received MVP honors.

Grapevine baseball celebrates with the UIL Class 5A state championship following a 6-5 walk off victory over Lucas Lovejoy on June 8, 2024.

Benbrook baseball three consecutive no-hitters

A no-hitter is one of the most impressive individual accomplishments in baseball.

Benbrook, in the playoffs, tossed three consecutive hitless games of baseball. The Bobcats’ opponents sent 63 batters to the plate, and all of them failed to record a hit.

The Bobcats’ accomplishments will be remembered by everyone involved as improbable and legendary despite the season ending in the regional semifinals.

Benbrook starting pitcher Sebastian Martinez works in the second inning during a UIL Class 4A Region II quarterfinal at the Coppell Baseball Complex in Coppell, Texas, Friday, May 17, 2024.

YWLA girls soccer makes playoff in inaugural season

Young Women’s Leadership Academy’s soccer program had to practice in a parking lot for the majority of the season.

That didn’t stop the Owls from making the playoffs in their inaugural season. YWLA did not see any success in the playoffs but getting there was an unbelievable accomplishment of its own, considering the circumstances.

YWLA soccer players pose for a photo ahead of the UIL playoffs.

Mansfield Timberview girls basketball’s dominant stretch

Mansfield Timberview won 40 games on the way to a Class 5A state championship appearance.

The Wolves won an incredible 37 games in a row and also secured an undefeated regular season championship in District 8-5A. Timberview did not complete its ultimate goal, but the season the Wolves put together was levels above any other team in the Fort Worth-area.

Head coach Kit Kyle Martin retired after the season, ending her career with a stellar season.

Timberview head coach Kit Martin talks to the team during a time out in the first half of a high school basketball game at Summit High School in Mansfield, Texas, Tuesday, Jan, 30, 2024.

North Crowley football defeats Allen in regional semifinals

North Crowley’s football program has been steadily rising under head coach Ray Gates.

The Panthers secured another program defining milestone this season, advancing to the state semifinal with a win over Allen. The victory further showcased that North Crowley is one of the powerhouses of Dallas-Fort Worth football.

North Crowley quarterback Chris Jimerson (12) finds a hole for a touchdown during the second half of a UIL Conference 6A Division 1 quarterfinal football playoff game at Dragon Stadium in Southlake, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 02, 2023.

Byron Nelson football stuns Southlake Carroll to win district title

Byron Nelson football entered a District 4-6A game with an opportunity to win its first district championship.

All the Bobcats needed to do was defeat Southlake Carroll, a program that hasn’t lost a district game since the hiring of Riley Dodge as head coach. Byron Nelson delivered an awe inspiring performance, shutting down the Dragons’ offense to secure a 34-17 victory.

Byron Nelson lost the rematch 56-7 to Southlake Carroll in the regional quarterfinals. Still, Byron Nelson will forever be known as the 2023 District 4-6A champions.

Fort Worth Dunbar’s Kalani Lawson sets another record

Fort Worth Dunbar track superstar Kalani Lawson had an eventful junior year.

At the UIL state meet, she set the Class 4A 100 meter hurdles record en route to winning a state title, posting a time of 13.89 seconds. She also set a new record at state in her junior season.

Lawson’s dominance is unlike any other in the Fort Worth-area, and her high school career isn’t over yet.

Colleyville Heritage football stuns Argyle

Colleyville Heritage football trailed Argyle by 10 with less than five minutes remaining in the UIL region two semifinals.

The Panthers put together a speedy, efficient comeback to stun the Eagles. Senior quarterback Luke Ullrich connected with junior wide receiver Braden Blueitt with 41 seconds remaining to give Colleyville Heritage the victory.

Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Braden Blueitt walks to the sideline after making a game winning catch in a playoff game against Argyle.

Richland football surges from behind to defeat Barbers Hill

Richland football found itself facing a 34-9 halftime deficit against Barbers Hill in an area round playoff game.

The Royals erased the deficit in 10 minutes and proceeded to secure a 48-47 victory in overtime. Richland completely turned around the game, seizing the momentum and capitalizing on it.

Running back Michael Turner scored the final touchdown and an extra point won the game.