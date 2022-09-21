Remembering when Texas stole Texas Tech’s football coach in 1987

David McWilliams coached for both the Longhorns and the Red Raiders in the 1980s. He lasted all of one year at Texas Tech before Texas stole their football coach.

To be fair, McWilliams was always a Longhorn. Prior to taking the head coaching job in Lubbock, McWilliams graduated from the University of Texas before serving as the Longhorns’ defensive coordinator.

As we have seen with Chris Beard, Tech fans don’t see returning to an alma mater as a good excuse for leaving their school.

In 1986, McWilliams led Texas Tech to a surprise 7-5 season in his first year at Texas Tech. Included in those seven wins was a victory over his alma mater, the Texas Longhorns. Tech won the game 31-23, catapulting McWilliams to one of the better jobs in the country.

McWilliams would go on to coach at Texas from 1987 to 1991. His time with the two schools is just one of many aspects that have shaped the in-state rivalry.

On Saturday, the two teams will convene for perhaps their final meeting in Lubbock at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

