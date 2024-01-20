Remembering Sports Illustrated's iconic Kentucky Derby covers with SI's future in flux

Sports Illustrated is planning to lay off staff after a licensing deal fell through, the magazine's publisher said Friday.

The publication's union said the layoff might involve "possibly all" of the staff. But SI senior writer Pat Forde, who once worked at The Courier Journal, disputed earlier reports that the entire staff was laid off, saying on social media, "There is still a website and a magazine. That said: Ugly, brutal day with many layoffs."

“… We were notified by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) that the license under which the Arena Group operates the Sports Illustrated (SI) brand and SI related properties has been officially revoked by ABG. As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand," an email sent to staff said.

Sports Illustrated has had many memorable covers, including those of the Kentucky Derby.

Here are Derby winners' five best Sports Illustrated covers:

5. Mine That Bird graces SI cover after long-shot Derby win

Mine That Bird's win — at 50-1 odds — in the 2009 Kentucky Derby helped reenergize horse racing after Smarty Jones missed out on the Triple Crown in 2004. The SI cover featured a mud-covered Mine That Bird and jockey Calvin Borel.

4. Smarty Jones becomes first horse on SI cover in 21st century

Smarty Jones became the first undefeated Derby winner since Seattle Slew in 1977. Jockey Stewart Elliott and trainer John Servis became the first trainer-jockey combination to win the Derby in their debut since 1975.

Smarty Jones went on to win the Preakness Stakes but finished second in the Belmont Stakes.

3. Affirmed starts Triple Crown bid by winning 1978 Kentucky Derby

Affirmed became the 11th Triple Crown winner after edging rival Alydar at the Derby, Preakness and Belmont. Affirmed, jockey Steve Cauthen and trainer Laz Barrera became immortalized after beating Alydar by a head in the Belmont.

Affirmed set the record for the shortest (Seattle Slew won in 1977) and longest (American Pharoah won 37 years later in 2015) gap between the next Triple Crown winners.

2. Seattle Slew pulls ahead at 1977 Kentucky Derby

Seattle Slew won the 1977 Triple Crown. He is one of only two horses to win the Triple Crown while being undefeated in any previous race. The second horse to do that was 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, who is a descendant of Seattle Slew. Seattle Slew sired Swale (Derby and Belmont winner) and A.P. Indy (Belmont winner).

1. Secretariat sets standard in 1973 Kentucky Derby

In 1973, Secretariat became the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years. He set the fastest times in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont. Big Red won the Belmont by 31 lengths.

Secretariat finished the Kentucky Derby in 1 minute, 59.40 seconds, setting a record that still stands more than 50 years later.

The May 7, 1973, SI cover — two days after Secretariat won the Derby — featured Walt Frazier and Jerry West ahead of the NBA Finals between the Frazier-led New York Knicks and the West-led Los Angeles Lakers.

Secretariat and owner Penny Chenery Tweedy were featured on the June 11, 1973, SI cover.

Reach sports reporter Brooks Warren at bwarren@gannett.com and follow him on X at @Broookksss.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby Sports Illustrated covers: Ranking 5 iconic SI covers