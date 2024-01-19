Remembering Sports Illustrated's iconic Clemson covers through the years

Sports Illustrated’s future is in flux with the announcement Friday that the longtime sports magazine and its associated properties would be undergoing massive staff cuts.

The Associated Press reported that SI is planning to lay off most or all of its staff, leaving the future of the publication in limbo.

SI has been a fixture on the American sports scene since its first edition was published on Aug. 16, 1954.

Counting special commemorative championship and preseason and postseason preview issues, Clemson football has appeared on 15 SI covers since its first appearance in 1982, but here are the most memorable:

Perry Tuttle, Tigers cap 12-0 season with win vs. Nebraska

The cover of the Jan. 11, 1982 issue of SI featured Clemson wide receiver Perry Tuttle celebrating his 13-yard touchdown reception in the Tigers’ 22-15 Orange Bowl victory against Nebraska that produced Clemson’s first national championship in football.

Perry’s reception on the third-and-goal play gave top-ranked Clemson a 19-7 lead with 6:12 left in the third quarter against the No. 4-ranked Cornhuskers and the Tigers held on from there. Coach Danny Ford, only 33 at the time, was elevated into the national consciousness.

The cover’s headline proclaimed: No. 1: Orange Bowl hero Perry Tuttle of Clemson

North Davidson's wide receiver Perry Tuttle, who broke his leg in the 1975 WNCHSAA state title game against Shelby, went on to become a star wide receiver at Clemson and was featured on the Sports Illustrated cover celebrating Clemson's 1981 national football championship win.

Watson-to-Renfrow forever etched in Clemson fans' memories

Perhaps the most iconic of Clemson’s SI cover appearances came after Clemson defeated Alabama 35-31 in Tampa, Florida. The cover shot of the Jan. 16, 2017 edition featured wide receiver Hunter Renfrow making the game-winning reception from quarterback Deshaun Watson. Renfrow, a former walk-on turned title-game hero, is still asked to autograph the cover when he makes public appearances.

Renfrow’s two-yard touchdown catch from Watson with one second remaining provided the final margin and the Tigers’ second national title and first under coach Dabo Swinney. The cover headline read: How great was that? Clemson climbs the mountain

Clemson SI cover January 16, 2017, Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow beating Alabama in Tampa on a last second play.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson cap first 15-0 season

The Tigers’ most recent cover graced the Jan. 14, 2019 editions of SI and featured quarterback Trevor Lawrence after the team’s 44-16 romp against Alabama in the 2018 National Championship Game in San Jose, California.

The cover proclaimed “Too good to be true,” and that was fairly accurate. Lawrence completed 20-of-32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns as Clemson handed Alabama coach Nick Saban the most lopsided defeat of his career with the Crimson Tide.

One week after crushing Notre Dame, 30-3, in the Cotton Bowl, Lawrence and the Tigers bolted to a 31-16 halftime lead against Alabama and cruised to victory, becoming the first FBS team in history to go 15-0.

Clemson SI covers

