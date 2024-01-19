Remembering Sports Illustrated’s iconic Alabama football, basketball covers

For more than a half-century, Sports Illustrated has been not only a pillar of sports journalism, but an indispensable resource for millions of fans seeking insight into the players, teams and sports they so dearly love.

Perhaps nothing embodied the importance and larger relevance of Sports Illustrated more than its covers. To grace the cover of the famed magazine meant someone mattered in a pronounced, even life-changing way. For fans, the opportunity to see their favorite player, team or coach on the cover provided an unmistakable sense of joy and excitement.

They’re the kinds of images and headlines that live on forever, whether still attached to the front of a magazine, affixed on a wall or just embedded in the fond memories of those who remembered seeing it.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

Those covers have served as fond farewells of sorts for the magazine, with news breaking Friday that the company that currently owns Sports Illustrated is instituting mass layoffs. The magazine and its website will still exist, just in a greatly diminished form.

Fans of various teams have taken to social media to post their favorite Sports Illustrated covers featuring their beloved squads, both as a way to remember the thrill that those moments in time offered and to pay tribute to those still employed at the outlet.

Alabama – and, specifically, its football team — has been featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in some form 40 times over the course of the magazine’s history, which dates back to 1954. Those covers have helped chronicle the Wildcats at various stages in their illustrious history, though that group does include at least one cover from the program’s nadir.

Given Alabama’s prevalence in the magazine’s storied existence, here’s a look at some of the most memorable Alabama Sports Illustrated covers, with the inclusions coming in chronological order:

REQUIRED READING: What Kalen DeBoer said about Alabama football roster turnover: 'Not alarmed at all'

Alabama No. 1 Sports Illustrated cover

From Dec. 5, 1975

Click here to see the cover.

Alabama 1978 national championship cover

From Jan. 8, 1979

On this date in 1979, Alabama football graced the cover of Sports Illustrated after defeating Penn State 14-7 in the Sugar Bowl, earning Paul 'Bear' Bryant his fifth national title.



Crimson Tide Roll Call:https://t.co/nbeh0VpVOp pic.twitter.com/oDEZQRluiL — BamaCentral (@BamaCentral) January 8, 2022

Steadman Shealy Sports Illustrated cover

From Nov. 12, 1979

On this day in 1979, Alabama QB Steadman Shealy appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with four other players asking, "Who's Really No. 1?"



Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 12, 2023https://t.co/A2yvVTwYF0 pic.twitter.com/D0updajpz1 — BamaCentral (@BamaCentral) November 12, 2023

Bear Bryant Sports Illustrated cover

From Nov. 23, 1981

On this day in 1981, Paul "Bear" Bryant was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated as he sought his record-breaking 315th career win against Auburn.



Crimson Tide Roll Call:https://t.co/tFoliazpBo pic.twitter.com/YxeRWj0lBL — BamaCentral (@BamaCentral) November 23, 2021

Alabama 1992 national championship Sports Illustrated cover

From Jan. 1993

Click here to see the cover.

Alabama basketball Sports Illustrated cover

From March 29, 2004

Alabama’s Ellie 8 run beating #1 seed Stanford and defending national champ Syracuse was pretty sweet. And on the cover of Sports Illustrated pic.twitter.com/2BZm8owyEa — FastEddie (@EdwardHargrove1) March 30, 2019

Nick Saban Sports Illustrated cover

From Aug. 27, 2007

On this date in 2007, Nick Saban appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated prior to the start of his first season as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. Now Saban is 8 days way from his 15th season at Alabama.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 27, 2021https://t.co/oPs7JOfKy9 pic.twitter.com/YCEPR0Zy0M — BamaCentral (@BamaCentral) August 27, 2021

Alabama 2009 national championship Sports Illustrated cover

From Jan. 18, 2010

Click here to see the cover.

Alabama tornado Sports Illustrated cover

From May 23, 2011

Click here to see the cover.

Alabama 2011 national championship Sports Illustrated cover

From Jan. 16, 2012

Click here to see the cover.

Alabama 2012 national championship Sports Illustrated cover

From Jan. 14, 2013

Pic: Sports Illustrated goes with "Rule Tide" headline and cover photo that sums up last night's stomping by Alabama pic.twitter.com/5IIzSVPz — Paul Katcher (@PaulKatcher) January 8, 2013

AJ McCarron Sports Illustrated cover

From Nov. 25, 2013

Click here to see the cover.

Tua Tagovailoa Sports Illustrated cover

From Dec. 31, 2018

Click here to see the cover.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Remembering Sports Illustrated’s Alabama football, basketball covers