Remembering SEC icon Vince Dooley

Former Georgia head coach and athletics director Vince Dooley has died.

He was 90.

“It is impossible to quantify what Coach Dooley has meant to the University of Georgia,” the University of Georgia announced Friday. “He embodied everything that UGA represents and made where this program stands today possible. Dawg Nation, we celebrate and honor the life of a DGD! Thank you, Coach.”

Dooley served as Georgia’s head coach from 1964-88, compiling a 201–77–10 record. He won the 1980 national championship and six Southeastern Conference championships (1966, 1968, 1976, 1980–1982).

Dooley’s son, Derek Dooley, served as Tennessee’s head coach from 2010-12.

As Georgia’s head coach, Dooley played Tennessee seven times. Georgia went 4-2-1 versus the Vols.

Before becoming Georgia’s head coach, Dooley served as an assistant at Auburn from 1956-63. He played at Auburn from 1951-53.

“In loving memory of Vince Dooley, former Auburn player and coach and one of the most iconic figures in the history of the SEC,” Auburn University announced Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dooley family and our friends at the University of Georgia.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire