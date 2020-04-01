Remembering Sean Taylor on his 37th birthday with 5 incredible highlight videos

April 1st comes every year with a somber reminder of a life taken far too early. April 1st marks Sean Taylor's birthday, and Wednesday would have been his 37th.

Of course Taylor was tragically murdered in November 2007 while at home defending his family from an armed robbery. The story is so sad, but birthdays are meant for celebration, so let's remember the incredible football player Taylor was.

He only played four seasons in the NFL, all with Washington, but in those four seasons he made an indelible impact on Redskins fans and the sporting world.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You're missed ST21. The below plays are presented in no particular order, rather just a way to remember greatness.

1) Taylor brings the wood to Terrell Owens

"TO is leveled by Sean Taylor. Taylor put the leather to him, baby! Wow, what a shot. That's what you call hitting. He remembered coming across the middle at FedEx field and Sean Taylor hitting him across the face with a forearm, that's what he remembers." pic.twitter.com/OQShn65Uk1 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 3, 2018

2) Remember this FG-block return that resulted in a win over the Cowboys?

After the idiot kicker's attempt was blocked, Taylor's ridiculous return and the Cowboys penalty allowed for an untimed down. The Redskins actually won this game in regulation. This was Bill Parcells final season as a NFL coach. pic.twitter.com/DKsw0YDCdi — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 3, 2018

3) Eagles wideouts were always scared of 21.

Story continues

Sean Taylor's final season. It was just his 4th season in the NFL...he was 24. Separating ball from receiver. "Sean Taylor...decked him... ooooh I love that kind of hit" pic.twitter.com/plRpQVnAJm — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 3, 2018

4) Two picks of Brett Favre in one game. Favre is in Canton. Taylor would have been.

This was INT #2 of the afternoon. These 2 interceptions were #278 and 279 for Favre, breaking the NFL record for most interceptions in a career (George Blanca had 277). pic.twitter.com/ly1451kZIh — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 3, 2018

5) Imagine being a rookie, and being able to run with Randy, and being able to out-Moss Randy Moss. Imagine that.

Rookie Sean Taylor vs. Randy Moss, jump ball. pic.twitter.com/L3MIqA1bqk — Sean Kennedy (@EatSleepRedskin) April 1, 2020

Thanks to Warren Sharp for many of the video clips - for the full thread click here.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

[embed]<iframe src="https://art19.com/shows/redskin-talk/episodes/17137616-1eed-4125-b6ba-8a41bb8bfc5e/embed?theme=light-custom" style="width: 100%; height: 200px; border: 0 none;" scrolling="no"></iframe>[/embed

Remembering Sean Taylor on his 37th birthday with 5 incredible highlight videos originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington