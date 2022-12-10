Remembering RFK Stadium in the 1970s

Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy Memorial Stadium (RFK) holds lasting memories for so many of us.

The stadium is going to be the object of demolition, and then a renovation on the 190-acre property will result in an indoor sports complex as well as housing, pedestrian and bicycle bridges across the Anacostia River to connect residents to River Terrace, the RFK Campus, Hill East, and Kingman and Heritage Islands.

My first memories of RFK are the 1969 Redskin season

I was instantly hooked for life. Sonny Jurgensen, Larry Brown, Charley Taylor, Sam Huff, Chris Hanburger. All coached by then-legendary coach Vince Lombardi. I still recall those helmets with the spear.

Well, that is correct.

Hey, what is your first season of Redskins memories?

Myself, it is 1969 season.

The last of the cool helmets. pic.twitter.com/xOlJGrEajS — Ivan Lambert (@IvanLambert18) July 2, 2022

1970 brought new uniforms with the R on the helmet, and George Allen stirred up the DMV during his years 1971-77. RFK became a real home-field advantage.

How will I ever forget the 1972 comeback to Dallas in RFK after being down 13-0 and 20-7 to win 24-20? The two playoff games at RFK that season brought two Washington victories including a 26-3 whooping of Dallas in the NFC Championship game.

The very next season (‘73) Brig Owens in the 4th quarter with his pick-six against Dallas on MNF, and Dallas still driving late only to be stopped at the 1-yard line by Ken Houston’s tackle of Walt Garrison.

Jurgensen led a late drive to defeat Miami 20-17 in 1974, and RFK was really rocking when the Burgundy and Gold were destroying Dallas 28-0, but then had to hold on to win only 28-21.

Overtime came to the NFL in 1975, and it was Washington who had three overtime games that first year, and two at RFK, beating Dallas 30-24 and losing to the Raiders 26-23.

Story continues

The worst field conditions I ever saw at RFK were a 1976 MNF game in the rain against the Cardinals (an NFC divisional rival in those days). Eddie Brown’s 71-yard punt return touchdown will always be one of the greatest scoring plays in RFK history.

OTD 1976: The #BigRed lose 8 fumbles in a Monday night monsoon against the #Redskins. Eddie Brown returned a fourth quarter punt 71 yards to secure the 20-10 victory. pic.twitter.com/SIDwymF3Pc — St. Louis Football Cardinals (@BigRed_STL) October 25, 2019

Interestingly, I recall George Allen’s last game as Washington’s coach. At RFK, it was a 17-14 victory over the LA Rams in the 1977 season finale, a Saturday afternoon contest. Allen finished his Washington coaching career (67-30-1 .691).

Jack Pardee coached Washington the 1978-1980 seasons. The ‘78 team started out 6-0 including a MNF win over Dallas at RFK 9-5, with President Jimmy Carter in attendance.

Earl Campbell and the Houston Oilers opened the season at RFK in 1979. Washington came up short 29-27. Also of note that season was the RFK game against the Cowboys when Pardee elected to have Mark Moseley kick a late field goal to give Washington a 34-20 victory. Dallas talked of Pardee running up the score.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire