Remembering Purdue's 2018 upset of Ohio State, the Buckeyes' last trip to West Lafayette

On a mid-October Saturday, a top-three Ohio State team with national championship aspirations will travel to Ross-Ade Stadium to face Purdue.

If it’s a situation that sounds familiar, it’s because it is.

Purdue’s game Saturday against No. 3 Ohio State will mark the first time in five years that the Buckeyes have traveled to West Lafayette to take on the Boilermakers.

What happened in that Oct. 20, 2018, meeting will live forever in Purdue lore. With 539 total yards as a team and a 170-yard performance from budding freshman star Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers got a decisive and emphatic 49-20 victory, handing then-No. 2 Ohio State its first and ultimately only loss of the season. Purdue didn’t just beat the Buckeyes – it throttled them in a way a top-ranked team is seldom defeated. All with the help of super fan Tyler Trent, who was battling cancer.

“It is a huge moment,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said that night. “We’re not going deny this is a fantastic win. It wasn’t like we won by one point. We played football.”

Five years later, it stands as one of the best and most memorable wins in recent program history.

As the Boilermakers and Buckeyes prepare to meet again, let’s take a look back at the last time they lined up against each other at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The leadup to Purdue vs. Ohio State in 2018

An Ohio State program that had gone 73-8 in its previous six seasons under coach Urban Meyer was in a familiar position more than halfway through the regular season.

The Buckeyes were 7-0 and No. 2 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, averaging 46.3 points behind a high-powered offense led by quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a leading Heisman Trophy contender.

They entered their matchup against Purdue as a two-touchdown favorite. Given how their opponent’s season had gone to that point, that spread made sense.

In their second year under Brohm, and on the heels of a four-win improvement and bowl berth in the coach’s first season in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers were 3-3 in what had been an uneven and unpredictable season. They lost their first three games by a combined eight points, with the nadir coming in a 20-19 home loss to Eastern Michigan. It was their first 0-3 start since 1996, the year before Joe Tiller was hired as coach and ultimately revitalized the program.

From there, though, Purdue won its next three games, all against Power Five opponents. In those contests, it averaged 39.3 points per game and showed flashes of the high-powered offense many expected to come with Brohm when he was hired away from Western Kentucky after the 2016 season.

The Buckeyes, though, would present a different kind of challenge. But for a program eager to assert itself both in the Big Ten and nationally under a relatively new coach, the matchup with Ohio State also represented an opportunity.

Purdue's 49-20 victory against Ohio State in 2018

On a cold, windy night at Ross-Ade Stadium, the game got off to a slow start, with the two normally dynamic offenses combining for just 10 points in the first 29 minutes of play, though the lone touchdown – a one-handed grab by Isaac Zico in the corner of the end zone – was certainly captivating.

While there was only so much action in the early stages of the game, that quickly changed.

With a fourth-and-3 at the Ohio State 13-yard line and just under two minutes remaining in the first half, Purdue seemed content to kick a field goal to extend its lead to 10-3 going into halftime. But on the attempt, holder Joe Schopper took the snap, kept the ball and ran four yards for the first down. The next play, quarterback David Blough connected with Moore for a nine-yard touchdown.

For Purdue, that double-digit halftime lead was just the beginning.

Leading 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter, the Boilermakers unleashed an offensive explosion in the game’s final and most critical period. Purdue scored touchdowns on each of its three offensive possessions in the fourth quarter, with each score going for at least 40 yards. Running back D.J. Knox provided the first two, with touchdown runs that went for 42 and 40 yards that were only about five minutes apart.

The best and most spectacular score was yet to come.

With his team holding on to a 35-20 lead with four minutes remaining, Moore ran in motion to Blough’s left before the snap. His quarterback immediately got the ball out to him and the speedy freshman proceeded to scamper for a first down on a third-and-7. But he wasn’t done quite yet. He was wrapped up by Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor at the Buckeyes’ 33-yard line, but kept his feet moving, pushing Pryor back and eventually knocking him over as Moore continued to gallop up the field. From there, he cut to the middle of the field before outrunning a pair of Ohio State defensive backs to reach the end zone and send the home crowd of 60,716 into a frenzy.

If it weren’t clear enough earlier that this was Purdue’s night, it was then.

The Boilermakers finished off their scoring burst on Ohio State’s ensuing drive, when Markus Bailey, a Columbus native who hadn’t received a scholarship offer from the hometown Buckeyes coming out of high school, picked off Haskins at the Ohio State 41 and took it back for a touchdown, sidestepping Haskins at the five before getting into the end zone.

"This win means a lot for this team because it shows everyone around the country that you can win football games at Purdue," Brohm, now at Louisville, said after the game. "And we're going to enjoy the game and roll the dice and see what happens."

The numbers behind Purdue’s 49-20 win

The upset reverberated throughout the college football world and shook up the College Football Playoff race.

It was Purdue’s first win against an opponent ranked that high since it beat (interestingly enough) No. 2 Ohio State 28-23 in Oct. 1984. While the way they won was notable – the 49 points were their most in the history of the series, snapping the previous mark set in 1967 – the Boilermakers beating the Buckeyes wasn’t a particularly new concept. It was the fifth time in eight trips to Ross-Ade Stadium that Ohio State had lost, all of which came since 2000.

In the win, Purdue scored 35 second-half points, 28 of which came in the fourth quarter over a stretch of just 9:31.

Blough finished with 378 yards, his third-straight 300-yard game, and three touchdowns. Moore, who had four 100-yard performances in Purdue’s first six games, became a national name with a then-career-high 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But for all of the dazzling offensive sparks, it was the Boilermakers’ defense that helped carry the day.

Despite gaining 546 total yards, Ohio State never led, didn’t score its first touchdown until early in the third quarter and had just six points on its first nine possessions. Haskins, who died in April 2022 at 24 years old, set program records for completions (49) and attempts (73), but frequently missed receivers on a blustery Indiana night and was nearly intercepted on several other occasions.

It was the Buckeyes’ lone loss of the 2018 season and ultimately kept them out of the College Football Playoff. It was their second-most lopsided regular-season loss for Meyer in what would be his last season with the program.

Tyler Trent, Purdue's inspirational force in upset of Ohio State

The most powerful force behind Purdue’s win wasn’t on the field, but watching from a fourth-floor suite at the stadium.

Tyler Trent, a Purdue sophomore battling a rare form of bone cancer, had become a figure of inspiration and strength in the West Lafayette community, attending various Boilermakers games and loudly cheering on his beloved teams while decked out in black and gold.

By the fall of 2018, Trent was at home in hospice care, with his cancer in a terminal stage. After a Sept. 29 win against Nebraska, Purdue players stopped by his house to deliver him the game ball.

“When people go out of their way to come to your house and pray for you and deliver me the game ball, that’s a huge encouragement, especially when you’re going through a life-threatening disease and you don’t know how many days you have left,” Trent said in an ESPN “College GameDay” feature.

With the undefeated Buckeyes in town, Trent’s presence was felt that much more.

He cheered for the Boilermakers with his family and others in a stadium suite. After the game, players came off the field by one by one to thank him for the inspiration he continually provided them. In the locker room, Brohm praised him for his strength and resiliency. Trent even gave the opening statement at the post-game news conference.

"I just want to say ‘Boiler Up’ and I’m so happy my prediction came true," said Trent, who predicted a 24-21 Purdue victory.

Trent died on Jan. 1, 2019 at 20 years old. In his final months of life, Trent’s story helped raise more than $100,000 for cancer research.

Purdue established the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, a scholarship rewarded to undergraduates at the school who have “encountered serious physical or similarly daunting adversity in their pursuit of higher education.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Purdue football vs. Ohio State 2018: Reliving Boilermakers' epic upset