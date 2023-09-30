Remembering the 'Prayer at Jordan-Hare' ahead of Auburn-Georgia football showdown

There were 36 seconds remaining, a timeout at its disposal and 50 yards separating it from a reasonable attempt at a game-winning field goal, but staring at a fourth-and-18 from its own 27-yard line, Auburn was desperate. It would need something miraculous to earn it a win over rival Georgia and, in the process, keep its national title hopes alive.

The Tigers, improbably, got just that.

In the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” it stands as perhaps the most famous play. Initially known by many names, it’s now simply the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.”

Nick Marshall’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Ricardo Louis isn’t the most memorable play of Auburn’s 2013 season – a testament to just how thrillingly chaotic the Tigers’ road to the BCS National Championship game was that season – but it’s a moment the school’s millions of fans will never forget. After all, how could they?

When Auburn meets No. 1 Georgia Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, nearly 10 full years will have passed since the Tigers’ 43-38 home victory on Nov. 16, 2013. Much has changed around both programs, from players to coaches and beyond, but the power and euphoria of the moment, at least for those associated with Auburn, hasn’t eroded.

As the two SEC rivals prepare to face off for their 128th all-time meeting, let’s take a look back at one of the defining moments in Auburn football history a decade later.

The lead-up to Auburn vs. Georgia

Heading into the 2013 season, there was little, if any, mystery when it came to guessing how Auburn and Georgia’s mid-November game might transpire.

The Bulldogs were coming off a 2012 season in which they finished 12-2 and narrowly missed out on a national title game appearance with a heartbreaking four-point loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. One of those dozen wins came in dominating fashion against the Tigers, a 38-0 thumping at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. With a number of key pieces from that squad returning, Georgia earned a No. 5 ranking in the preseason Coaches Poll.

Auburn, meanwhile, was immersed in the early stages of what many figured to be a rebuild. The shutout loss to Georgia was one of eight defeats in SEC play in 2012, giving the Tigers a winless conference record for the first time since 1980. They finished the season 3-9, their worst win percentage since 1952, and averaged a paltry 18.7 points per game, one of the 15 worst marks among more than 120 FBS teams that year. One day after its final loss, a 49-0 rout at the hands of rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl, Auburn fired coach Gene Chizik less than two full years after he helped lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2010.

The Tigers made a widely praised hire in Gus Malzahn, their offensive coordinator for their title-winning team, but for his first season, expectations were modest. In the SEC’s preseason poll, they were picked to finish fifth in the seven-team SEC West.

Those projections were upended once the season began.

Behind a rejuvenated, high-powered offense, Auburn became one of college football’s biggest surprises that season. With four of their first six wins coming by eight points or fewer, highlighted by a 45-41 road victory a top-10 Texas A&M team led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, the Tigers carried a 9-1 record and a No. 9 ranking heading into their game against Georgia.

Georgia, on the other hand, struggled, falling in a season-opening loss to Clemson in a matchup of top-10 teams and losing two more times, to Missouri and Vanderbilt in back-to-back weeks, to have three losses before Halloween.

The Auburn vs. Georgia game

Entering the game as a three-point favorite, Auburn came out firing.

The Tigers scored on four of their first five drives, with their lone empty possession coming as a result of a blocked 36-yard Cody Parkey field goal. A Tre Mason 24-yard touchdown run extended Auburn’s lead to 20, 27-7, with one minute remaining in the second quarter and with only 10 minutes remaining in the game, it held a 20-point advantage, 37-17.

From there, the Bulldogs fought back. Georgia scored touchdowns on each of its next three drives, racking up 176 yards on 23 plays across the trio of possessions. As it did that, the Tigers’ offense screeched to a halt at an inopportune time, with consecutive three-and-outs that bled just 3:32 from the clock.

With that, what had seemed like an insurmountable Auburn lead vanished. A 5-yard touchdown run from Aaron Murray with 1:49 remaining gave the Bulldogs a 38-37 lead, marking the first time all day the Tigers had trailed.

With an explosive offense and enough time remaining to mount a go-ahead march up the field, hope remained for Auburn, but that optimism quickly waned after its drive stalled. With a fourth-and-18, the Tigers needed a breakthrough.

The play called 'Little Rock' by Gus Malzahn

During a timeout with 36 seconds remaining, Malzahn made a play call he felt could get his team a big chunk of yards against a defense that would look to prevent it.

The play, dubbed “Little Rock,” was something Malzahn had conjured up while a high school coach in Arkansas in 1998. As he had drawn it up, one receiver would run deep on a post route while another would run a shallow dig far enough up the field to get to the sticks and keep the Tigers’ drive alive.

"It's a very standard play that a lot of people run different ways, where you have a deep post with a dig across the middle," Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee said at the time. "[You have] guys underneath holding linebackers, and we ran that play when I was a sophomore in high school. Hit the post a lot, hit the dig a lot, just never quite like that."

The play wasn’t set to involved Lewis, but as the players huddled with the game on the line, there he was.

"[Malzahn] said ,'Let's put Ricardo at five and Sammie [Coates] on the boundary,' and before we went out there, I looked at Nick [Marshall] and said, ‘Nick, throw me the ball,’” Louis said after the game.

After the ball was snapped, Marshall took a five-step drop as Georgia rushed two. He initially looked long and then turned back to the dig before he set his sights on Louis. Though he had Coates open for a first down near midfield, Marshall chucked the ball down field to Louis. There was one problem – he was covered by three Georgia defensive backs, two in front of him and one behind.

But as sophomore safety Josh Harvey-Clemons and freshman Tray Matthews converged on the floating ball near the Georgia 20-yard line for what should have been an easy interception, they failed to properly communicate who would be the one to get it and, in the process, ran into one another.

The ball bounced off Harvey-Clemons’ hand and as it hung in the air, Louis, who had been overthrown by Marshall, was suddenly in a perfect position for it. For a split second, Louis frantically searched for the ball after seeing it go off Harvey-Clemons. Once he located it, he reached for it, briefly bobbled it and maintained control of it around the Georgia 5-yard line before gliding into the end zone with no opponents within five yards of him.

As Louis crossed the end zone with 25 seconds remaining and the stadium in pandemonium, Auburn IMG Sports Network commentator Rod Bramblett shouted on the call "A miracle in Jordan-Hare! A miracle in Jordan-Hare!"

How the 'Prayer at Jordan-Hare' was born

It’s difficult, if not impossible, for such an extraordinary play in such a weighty moment and in front of such an electrified home crowd not to earn some kind of nickname.

In the hours after the Tigers’ win, there was a race of sorts to try to give something so indescribable a lasting moniker.

The “Inaccurate Reception” and the “Immaculate Deflection” were both fun plays on the “Immaculate Reception,” Franco Harris’ famed last-second touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1972 AFC Divisional playoff.

USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken, who was in Auburn covering the game, suggested, among others, the “Hail Aubie,” the “Marshall Miracle,” and the “Saint Louis Arch,” the last of which combined Louis’ last name and the high-arcing route Marshall’s pass took as a nod to the famed St. Louis landmark.

But it was one other name – referenced by Wolken, a headline from Huntsville television station WAFF and others – that ultimately resonated the most: the “Prayer at Jordan-Hare.”

As the past 10 years have shown, it stuck.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Auburn's 'Prayer at Jordan-Hare' vs. Georgia stunning 10 years later