Remembering a pair of father-son duos to play for the Oklahoma Sooners

On Father’s Day Sooners Wire takes a look back at a pair of father-son duos to play football for the Crimson and Cream. There is one duo that immediately comes to mind but they didn’t each play for Oklahoma. The former head coach that brought the last national championship to Norman is one-half of this duo. Bob Stoops grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and would play his college ball for the Iowa Hawkeyes before heading into the coaching ranks. His son, Drake, now plays wide receiver for the Sooners. He caught the game-winning touchdown against the Texas Longhorns in the 2020 Red River Rivalry game.

There are two other duos coming to mind on this Father’s Day, so we start with the Evans.

Scott and Jordan Evans

Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman

Scott Evans, the father of Jordan, played for the Oklahoma Sooners from 1986-1990. He was also on the defensive side of the ball as a defensive tackle for Barry Switzer until 1988. Scott would be named team captain in his final two seasons.

Jordan joined the Oklahoma Sooners defense in 2013 through the 2016 season. Over his career, Jordan secured 164 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, and forced four fumbles. He ended up scoring three defensive touchdowns in his Oklahoma career.

Derrick and Sterling Shepard

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Derrick Shepard, the father of Sterling, played for the Sooners from 1983-1986 before playing for three teams in the NFL. The Sooners named their walk-on award after Derrick, who passed away in 1999 at the age of 35. He would never see his son put on the Crimson and Cream.

Sterling wore the No. 3 just like his father when playing for Oklahoma. In the NFL, he switched his jersey to No. 3 with their new uniform rules. While a member of the Sooners, Sterling hauled in 233 passes for 3,482 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 14.4 yards per touch. Much like dad, Sterling went on to the NFL to play wide receiver.