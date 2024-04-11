Remembering O. J. Simpson’s battles against the Dallas Cowboys

The family of Orenthal James Simpson, better known as O.J. Simpson, announced the NFL Hall of Fame running back died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson rose to fame as a member of the USC Trojans under legendary coach John McKay from 1967-68 where Simpson would win both the national title and a Heisman award during his tenure as a Trojan.

Simpson was the first overall selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 1969 NFL-AFL Draft and would play nine years for the Bills and is their second all-time leading rusher after fellow NFL Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas.

Over Simpson’s career, he only played the Dallas Cowboys two times as a member of the Bills and once as a San Francisco 49er. How did Simpson perform?

In his first game in 1971, Simpson ran for 25 yards on 14 carries with a rushing and receiving touchdown in the Bills 49-37 loss to the Cowboys. His second game was his best rushing yardage game, amassing 78 yards on 24 carries in a 17-10 loss.

His final game came as a 49er and saw Simpson rush 14 times for 43 yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown in a 21-13 loss ending his career winless against the Cowboys.

O.J. Simpson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back who was accused of, and ultimately acquitted, in the 1994 killings of his former wife and her friend in the “trial of the century.”

