Remembering NFL's most awkward moments since 2000 'GMFB'
It's hard not to love the Rams' addition of Allen Robinson to their offense
Michigan edge defender David Ojabo suffered an injury at the Wolverines' pro day workout Friday
The Davante Adams trade doesn't severely impact the players available for the Cardinals with the 23rd overall pick.
The Bears wasted no time in finding Larry Ogunjobi's replacement in Justin Jones. Here's how fans are reacting to the addition of Jones.
Panthers owner David Tepper, who earned his fortune off making investments, decided Deshaun Watson was a risk he wasn't ultimately willing to take.
Former Buckeye signs with Steelers
After the Packers lost to the 49ers to end their 2021 season, quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuilding effort. While the team remains in good shape, especially with Rodgers coming back, the receiving corps is definitely in rebuild mode. With franchise-tagged receiver Davante Adams being traded to the [more]
The Panthers did not land Deshaun Watson. Now what?
The Commanders needed a quarterback and believe they’ve found one for the long haul with Carson Wentz. But after Washington agreed to acquire Wentz, the quarterback was criticized on the way out of Indianapolis in much the same way he was on the way out of Philadelphia. Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reported that some in [more]
NFL free agency continues to roll on. And while many of the biggest names have chosen their destination, a few key figures are still available.
The Packers offered Davante Adams more money, but the bridge was already burned and Adams only wanted to play with Derek Carr and the Raiders.
See how the Davante Adams trade could impact the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft
Since Deshaun Watson needs a few more days to decide if he wants to be in New Orleans, the Saints should make that call for him and move on:
New 7-round mock draft after Raiders acquire All-Pro WR Davante Adams
The Bears finally made a move at wide receiver with the expected signing of Equanimeous St. Brown. Here's how fans are reacting.
A former New York Giants scout weighs in on quarterback Daniel Jones and his future in East Rutherford.
Here's our initial evaluation of the Bears' signing of WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
The Cowboys locked up a DE (for real this time), but are still working on Jayron Kearse. La'el Collins is already visiting new teams. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A three-round mock draft featuring five top 100 picks for the Packers in the 2022 NFL draft. How can the Packers replace Davante Adams?
Davante Adams 'lifelong dream' to play for Raiders led him to turn down better offer from Packers