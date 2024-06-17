Remembering when Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith reunited with his father

Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith has made quite the career for himself in the NBA after entering the league as an undrafted free-agent out of Florida in 2016. He entered the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks and went from being a player that was on the fringe of making a roster spot to becoming an impactful wing.

In celebration of Father’s Day on Sunday, the Nets posted a video of when Finney-Smith was able to play in front of his dad, Elbert Smith, during the 2023-24 season. The incredible moment came on Apr. 6 with Brooklyn beating the Detroit Pistons 113-103 following a critical win over the Indiana Pacers to keep the Nets in the thick on the play-in tournament.

Smith spent more than 28 years in prison and with Finney-Smith recently turning 31 years old, that means that Elbert essentially had been behind bars for most of Finney-Smith’s life. What made the night sweeter to see was that it was the first time that Elbert was able to see his son play basketball.

“I try not to make it more than what it is, but it’s definitely important. I’m human, so I can’t say I ain’t gonna think about it. But it’s gonna be fun… My momma talks a lot of trash… So I ain’t gotta worry about him. She’s gonna do all the talking,” Finney-Smith said about playing in front of his father prior to facing the Pistons.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire