Remembering Mike Leach's epic Mississippi State debut: A stunning upset of LSU

As Mississippi State and No. 14 LSU get set to square off Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN) in Week 3 of the college football season, the Bulldogs hope to pull off an upset similar to their opening day stunner against the Tigers in 2020 — in Mike Leach's first game as coach.

On Sept. 26, 2020, the Bulldogs marched into Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the defending national champion, the odds heavily in favor of No. 6 LSU.

Leach had just stepped onto the scene for Mississippi State after eight years with Washington State, injecting the Bulldogs with his new "Air Raid" offense. It all led to a herculean effort from quarterback K.J. Costello.

"We played together as a team," Leach said afterward. "We didn't play perfect. We weren't necessarily consistent, but we did play together. Kept pushing one another. We never emotionally backed off our focus to go out there and play."

REQUIRED READING: Mike Leach's best quotes and funniest moments: From candy corn to Bigfoot to wedding advice

How K.J. Costello led LSU upset in Mike Leach debut

Costello threw for an SEC record 623 yards, with five touchdowns on a whopping 60 passing attempts in his first game with the program. He passed Georgia's Eric Zeir (544 yards, 1993) for the SEC mark and also blew by Dak Prescott's program record of 509 yards, set against Arkansas in 2015.

All that amid an inconsistent day from the graduate transfer from Stanford. Costello's first interception was returned for a touchdown that gave LSU the lead in the second quarter. His second interception set up another LSU score, and a fumble allowed LSU to tie the game at 34-34 on a field goal.

But the miscues were mere blips on this wild day. Leach completely abandoned the running game, as the Bulldogs rushed just 16 times for nine yards. Costello's favorite target was wide receiver Osirus Mitchell, who finished with seven receptions and 183 yards, including two touchdowns.

Costello's final TD pass to Mitchell with 3:39 to play all but put the game out of reach.

"I don't know if any individual could visualize this taking place," Costello said.

The shocking upset was a sign of things to come for the Bulldogs under Leach's reign. Through his three years at Mississippi State, the team's record steadily improved every season, finishing 8-4 in 2022 before Leach's death in December.

REQUIRED READING Mike Leach, gone too soon, wasn't perfect, but he had a gift that kept on giving | Opinion

Zach Arnett showed early promise as Mike Leach's successor

Zach Arnett's debut as Mississippi State defensive coordinator foreshadowed his ascent to becoming MSU coach following Leach's death in December 2022.

Arnett brought frequent pressure against first-time LSU starter Myles Brennan, who was sacked a whopping seven times (especially on third down).

LSU went 5-for-17 on third down, with Marquiss Spencer leading MSU with two sacks.

Mike Leach pulls off rare win at LSU

Mississippi State's stunning upset in 2020 was the program's third in Baton Rouge in 30 years, joining Prescott's victory in 2014 and a previous win in 1991.

It also was the high point for MSU during the COVID-affected 2020 season, which featured mostly empty stadiums because of social distancing regulations.

The Bulldogs finished 4-7 in Leach's first season, including four straight losses after the LSU win. But the thrills of beating the defending national champion on the road is something could never be diminished.

As Leach said afterward, during his postgame interview: "There's a lot of ghosts in this stadium. We played LSU because, you know, New England, Green Bay and the Chiefs had somebody scheduled.

"I'm really proud of our guys."

Information from Clarion Ledger archives was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Remembering Mississippi State's LSU upset in 2020 in Mike Leach's debut