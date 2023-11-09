Remembering Michigan State football's upset of No. 1 Ohio State, 25 years ago in Columbus

Michigan State football went to four bowl games in five seasons under Nick Saban, but there's an argument to be made its most iconic win came in the year when the Spartans didn't get an invite.

In 1998, a year in which it went 6-6 (4-4 Big Ten) and finished sixth in the conference, Michigan State upended vaunted Ohio State in a 28-24 shocker that ended the Buckeyes' national title hopes.

Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of that stunning win on Nov. 7, 1998 — one whose leadup bears some parallels to this season. A struggling Spartan team finds itself going up against the No. 1 Buckeyes in a season where Ohio State has championship aspirations. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites at home, and they come into this game with big wins against ranked opponents.

While that isn't necessarily an indication history will repeat itself, it's the kind of game Ohio State coaches can point to in perpetuity to warn against overlooking opponents. Michigan State is coming off a win against a Nebraska team that has been trending up this year, and may head to Columbus with some confidence under Harlon Barnett.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the events of the 1998 game, 25 years later and its fallout.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State 1998

This matchup wasn't an especially enticing one heading in. It was a 3:30 ET kickoff on ABC and had a crowd of more than 90,000 people on hand, but 90,000 was par for the course in Ohio Stadium that season.

Ohio State was helmed by QB Joe Germaine, whereas Michigan State had Bill Burke under center. Germaine was having a Heisman-worthy season (he finished ninth in the voting that year), and Burke finished the year with 2,595 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Buckeyes jumped to a 17-3 lead en route to what looked like another easy win. NFL and indoor league journeyman Paul Edinger kept the Spartans in the game with three first-half field goals to make it 17-9.

After halftime is when we see the Saban influence start to kick in, although it made a late appearance. A Damon Moore pick-six for the Buckeyes made it 24-9 and could have put the game on ice. But Michigan State found fresh life on a Craig Jarrett punt that careened off a Buckeye and was recovered by the Spartans. Burke found Lavaile Richardson on the ensuing series and made it 24-15.

The next series, Ohio State shot itself in the foot again with another fumble, which resulted in another Spartan field goal to make it 24-18. Michigan State then made a statement on its next possession: The Spartans drove 92 yards to take their first lead of the game 25-24 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The last points of the game came following a Germaine fumble at his own 40-yard line, which resulted in Edinger kicking his fifth field goal to make it 28-24, where the points would stand. Then-Ohio State head coach John Cooper pulled no punches in talking about the significance of that moment.

"The key play of the ball game, obviously, is when Joe Germaine fumbled the ball," Cooper said after the game, per box score archives. "We're lucky they didn't score a touchdown. We let them in. Instead of putting them away, we let them beat us."

The game truly ended with Ohio State driving and looking like it might pull off a comeback win. A Germaine interception to Renaldo Hill — Ohio State's fifth turnover of the game — well and truly put the game on ice.

"Our team showed a lot of character, maturity on their part to get back into the game and play their way to finish strong," Saban said after the game. "We had to come in today as the squirts who had to pick a fight with the bully. Not that we wanted to pick one, but it was on the schedule, so we had to do it."

While 25 years later it's somewhat rich to hear Saban referring to his team as "squirts," this win in particular has stuck with him over the years.

"There’s certain games that you play, whether you’re an assistant coach or a head coach, that you always seem to remember and obviously them being No. 1 in the country and us being kind of a .500 team going into Ohio State late in the year and get behind in the game the way that we did, like 17-7 or something, maybe 17-3, and our guys just kept playing in the game and made a lot of plays and came back in the game and won," Saban recollected in 2018, per SI.com. "You never forget that. That’s one that will stick with you for a long time."

Michigan State vs. Ohio State 1998 stats

Burke completed just 18 of his 46 attempts, but still threw for 323 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Plaxico Burress hauled in four catches for 125 yards, leading the way for Michigan State.

Michigan State held the edge in turnovers 5-2, with Ohio State losing four fumbles and Germaine throwing an interception. The Spartans lost one fumble and Burke threw a pick-six as well.

The Michigan State offense largely struggled to find any rhythm despite Burke's gaudy throwing numbers. But the defense allowed Edinger to get in position to have his school-record-tying five field goals, proving the difference in the game.

What was the fallout from the OSU loss?

No bones about it: The game cost the Buckeyes a chance at an NCAA championship. Cooper himself knew it after the game.

"Realistically, I don't think we have a chance of winning the national championship," he told reporters. "A lot of things would need to happen and I don't have a clue how far we'll drop."

Ohio State dropped to seventh in the Coaches Poll, and the inaugural BCS national championship game featured a 23-16 Tennessee win vs. Florida State (something Saban, now with Alabama, might choose to ignore today).

The Buckeyes won the Sugar Bowl against Texas A&M that year, and Michigan State retooled after the '98 season and went on to win the Citrus Bowl in 1999 against Florida. Saban left for LSU after that year.

Any talk of Butterfly Effects would be speculation, but Ohio State was a truly massive win for the Saban regime in Michigan State. As the Buckeyes look to avoid repeating history this season, the Spartans are looking to relive it under Barnett.

