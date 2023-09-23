Remembering Marcus Freeman's Ohio State career before facing Buckeyes as Notre Dame coach

When Marcus Freeman takes the field Saturday night for No. 9 Notre Dame’s game against No. 4 Ohio State at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, it will be yet another indication of how far he has come in such a short period of time.

At just 37 years old, Freeman is three games into his second season as the Fighting Irish coach, one of the most prestigious and hallowed positions in all of college sports. This year, he’s overseeing a top-10 team with national championship aspirations that will become more attainable if it can come away with a victory Saturday.

But for perhaps the most revealing sign of Freeman’s rapid ascent in the world of college football, one need not look further than the scarlet-and-gray clad players on the other side of the field. After all, it was only 15 years ago that Freeman was one of them.

Notre Dame’s matchup with the Buckeyes is more than just a top-10 showdown between two of the sport’s most historically decorated programs. For Freeman, it’s a game against his alma mater, the school where he was a decorated linebacker and letterman from 2004-08.

What did Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman say about Ohio State?

During his time in Columbus, he helped lead Ohio State to four Big Ten titles, three BCS bowl berths and two appearances in the national title game while twice earning second-team all-Big Ten honors. He was also an academic all-Big Ten honoree.

It's not the first time that Freeman has found himself in such a situation. Last season, he began his tenure as the Irish coach with a game against the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, with the Buckeyes winning 21-10 in a matchup of top-five teams.

Whether he genuinely felt that way or was trying to avoid distractions heading into his head-coaching debut, Freeman described himself as “emotionless” heading into the 2022 game against Ohio State. He had previously visited the Horseshoe as an opposing coach once, in 2019 when he was Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator in what would be a 42-0 win for the Buckeyes.

"We get to play a great team," Freeman said last year ahead of the game. "We get to play in a hostile environment. To me, that's where the emotions lie. Like any competitor, you get butterflies and excitement to play in a place like that."

Why did Marcus Freeman play college football at Ohio State?

Raised by a father, Michael, who is a Columbus native and passionate Ohio State fan, Freeman was a top prospect coming out of Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio.

He was a Parade all-American, a USA Today second-team all-American and a two-time all-state selection.

In a press conference announcing his college choice, Freeman selected Ohio State over Michigan and, interestingly enough, Notre Dame.

“Ohio State was the school for me in my heart,” Freeman told the Dayton Daily News that day. “You know when you go to Ohio State you’re going to compete for a national championship every year.”

Marcus Freeman stats during Ohio State football career

After playing sparingly as a freshman in 2004 while backing up two-time all-Big Ten selection Bobby Carpenter, Freeman missed the entire 2005 season and redshirted after injuring his knee in the Buckeyes’ first game.

In 2006, with Carpenter in the NFL, he took over one of the starting outside linebacker positions and never looked back.

He was a starter for each of his final three seasons at Ohio State, finishing second on the team in tackles each year (with current Buckeyes assistant James Laurinaitis finishing ahead of him each season). In 2007, he had a career-high 109 tackles.

Freeman’s career featured a number of memorable individual showings.

In a 37-17 road win against a ranked Penn State team in 2007, he had a team-high 14 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. Later that season, he had a career-high 18 tackles in a loss against Illinois, the Buckeyes’ only regular-season defeat that season. Though both efforts came in a loss, Freeman performed well in Ohio State’s BCS championship game appearances, recording a team-high 15 tackles in a 41-14 loss to Florida in 2007 and 14 tackles and a forced fumble in a 38-24 setback against LSU in 2008.

In his final home game, a 42-7 rout of rival Michigan in 2008, he had seven tackles, 2.5 of which were for loss, and a fumble recovery while nursing a sprained ankle and a slightly sprained knee ligament.

“It hurt,” Freeman said after the game. “But when you get flowing, you don’t worry about your injury. You just worry about going out there and playing, and that’s what I did.”

Freeman, who graduated in Dec. 2007 with a degree in sports and leisure studies, finished his college career with 264 tackles, 21.5 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, two interceptions, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles. In his time at Ohio State, the team had a combined record of 51-12, including a 33-7 mark in Big Ten play.

Marcus Freeman away from the field at Ohio State

Across his five years with the Buckeyes, Freeman offered the following factoids in his biography in the team’s media guides:

He’d like to have dinner with historical figures Jesus Christ, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

His favorite Ohio State tradition is locking arms before the game.

He expressed a desire to visit mother’s homeland in Korea.

He liked to pray before games.

The person he’d most like to star in a video with was Beyonce.

The car he’d most like to drive was a BMW 745

His favorite actress was Eva Mendez.

His favorite actor was Jamie Foxx.

His favorite food was his mom’s egg rolls.

His hero/idol was Jesus.

If he has a spare hour, he’d play with his daughter or play Rock Band

The person who would play him in a movie would be Bruce Lee

He chose Ohio State because “the traditions and the excellence here.”

Marcus Freeman’s life and career after Ohio State

Freeman was a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2009 NFL Draft. Along with the Bears, he later spent time with the Bills and Texans before he was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2010 that ended his playing career.

He returned to Ohio State as a graduate assistant in 2010 and earned his master’s degree in sports management in 2011.

From there, he was the linebackers coach at Kent State from 2011-12, the linebackers coach at Purdue from 2013-15, the co-defensive coordinator at Purdue in 2016, the defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2017-20 and the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame in 2021 before being promoted to head coach after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Marcus Freeman's Ohio State career: Notre Dame coach was star player